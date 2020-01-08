US President Donald Trump addresses the public on Wednesday after Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles and targeted US bases in Iraq on Tuesday night. Iran is believed to have deliberately sought to avoid US military casualties in missile strikes on bases housing American troops in Iraq launched in retaliation for the US killing of an Iranian general, according to US and European government sources familiar with intelligence assessments.The sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said on Wednesday the Iranians were thought to have targeted the attacks to miss US forces to prevent the crisis from escalating out of control while still sending a message of Iranian resolve. A source in Washington said overnight that early indications were of no US casualties, while other US officials declined comment.