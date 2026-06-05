A majority of House Democrats voted alongside Republicans to block a Lebanon war powers resolution presented by Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Axios reported late Thursday night.

According to Axios, the House voted 92 to 324 against the resolution, with 117 Democrats voting against it and 91 in favor of it. Only one Republican reportedly voted in favor, while two Democrats voted present.

Should it have passed, the resolution would have directed US President Donald Trump to remove all US armed forces from "any hostilities" in Lebanon within seven days of the measure being adopted.

“There are no US service members involved in combat operations or hostilities in Lebanon,” said House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Democratic Whip Katherine Clark, and Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar, ahead of the vote, according to CBS. "We stand with the Lebanese people, the government of Lebanon and the Lebanese Armed Forces in their efforts to live peacefully and defeat Hezbollah.”

Jeffries reportedly added that they would support an alternative proposal that would maintain US and Lebanese coordination against Hezbollah.

A UN convoy in southern Lebanon, near the Israel-Lebanon border, as seen from northern Israel, June 2, 2026. (credit: REUTERS/SHIR TOREM)

"We must end the participation in the Israeli government's violent assault on Lebanon," CBS quoted Tlaib as saying on the House floor, adding that she called the US an "active participant" of Israel's "war crimes."

"The Trump administration is providing intelligence, coordinating strikes and demonstrating overt command over Israeli decisions."

Further, CBS noted that Republican Rep. Brian Mast (Florida), chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, argued that Tlaib's resolution asked to "remove US forces from a country where we are not in conflict."

CBS also reported that the vote over Tlaib's resolution followed the passage of a separate resolution meant to limit Trump from taking additional "military action against Iran without congressional approval."

Israel, Lebanon agree to ceasefire

The vote on Tlaib’s resolution followed a Wednesday US State Department statement that Israel and Lebanon had agreed on the implementation of a ceasefire as a result of the US-led negotiations.

The ceasefire, the statement read, was conditional on a complete halt to Hezbollah fire, and the evacuation of all its operatives from the area south of the Litani.

It was further stated that the two sides had agreed to establish "pilot zones" in which the Lebanese army would have exclusive control, with no non-state actors present.

These steps, the State Department announced, would "enable progress towards a comprehensive peace and security agreement.”

Trump says he thinks progress is being made on Lebanon

On Thursday, Hezbollah rejected the ceasefire plan agreed upon by the two parties.

Later in the day, US President Donald Trump said he believed progress was being made between Israel and Lebanon and that Lebanon deserved to have peace.

Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that he had spoken to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and "I actually spoke to Hezbollah about it."

He continued: "And I think progress is made. It's been going on for a long time, you know," he said.