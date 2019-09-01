Iran arrests religious heralds on charges of 'spying for Israel'

The Iranian Eulogists Basij Organization (IEBO) - an organization comprised of preachers, eulogists, panegyrists and heads of local religious associations - has claimed that Iranian security forces have arrested "a number of eulogists trained in Israel to dishonor Shi'ite Ashura ceremonies," according to Radio Farda.



Chariman of the organization, Yousef Arjouni, refused to give any further details on the matter, but confirmed the arrests through his statement. The spokesperson for the Iranian Judiciary committee also confirmed the arrests of two eulogists, however, he also refused to give any details on the matter.

Muharram, the first month in the Islamic calendar, is one of the four sacred months in the Muslim religion.On the tenth day of this month, Shi'ite Muslims mourn the death or martyrdom of the third Imam and grandson of the prophet Muhammad, Hussein ibn Ali, at the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD - called the holy day of Ashura in the Shi'ite faith.During this time, eulogists are very active in their respective communities, retelling the Karbala story and Hussein's sacrifice.The story is one of the most powerful "ideological tools" used by Iranian religious authorities to justify many of their government policies, according to Radio Farda.The Iranian regime uses these eulogists or heralds, normally adamant faithfuls of the Shi'ite religion, to suppress dissent among the population, protests as well as work towards the discreditation of critics of the Islamic Republic of Iran - through singing at religious gatherings.The charges the eulogists are facing include "spying for Israel" as well as disrespecting the holy Ashura ceremonies, according to Radio Farda.Three Iranian eulogists were arrested on similar charges in 2017, under the auspices of "spying for Israel", however, social media divulged that the arrested were instead associated with a female member of the French Embassy in Tehran.The IEBO was first established in 2009 - there are an approximately 50,000 members of the organization, who train, organize and register other eulogists to work across the country. The preachers normally chant and tell stories about Karbala - up until twenty years ago, most of these ceremonies took place in mosques and special religious centers, however, now-a-days these preachers hold sermons at private gatherings and homes.Recently, the songs and stories the eulogists have been sharing with the public praises Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei as opposed to historical "Islamic saints".The eulogist profession has become a lucrative business for many of these mourning preachers, "Fees for a single day can range from as low as 50,000 tomans (£10) for a single day to 1.5-2 million tomans (£300-400) for a two-hour session," according to the Guardian, adding that some of these eulogists have even gained "celebrity status by appearing on national television and performing in ceremonies sponsored by well-known and influential figures in the ruling establishment. Their fees are estimated to be fifteen million tomans (£2000-3000) per performance."

