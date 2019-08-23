Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Iran has highly accurate missiles which it has not publicized

By REUTERS
August 23, 2019 17:52
1 minute read.
Iran has highly accurate missiles which it has not publicized

A marine from Iran takes part in the International Army Games 2019 in Kaliningrad Region. (photo credit: VITALY NEVAR/REUTERS)

Iran has produced highly accurate missiles which it has not publicized, Iranian Deputy Defense Minister General Qassem Taqizadeh said on Friday, according to the semi-official Fars news agency.


Taqizadeh did not provide details about the weapons.


U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out of an international agreement on Iran’s nuclear program last year and stepped up sanctions on Tehran in order to curb Iran’s development of ballistic missiles and its support for proxies in Syria, Yemen, Lebanon and Iraq.




"Today we have very accurate missiles which we have not publicized," Taqizadeh said, according to Fars.




Iran displayed what it described as a domestically built long-range, surface-to-air missile air defense system on Thursday, amid rising tensions with the United States.




Iran shot down a U.S. military surveillance drone in the Gulf with a surface-to-air missile in June, nearly setting off a conflict with America. The Islamic Republic says the drone was over its territory, but the United States says it was in international airspace.




"The Americans know well that we don't have to go to New York and confront them," Taqizadeh said. "Today there are tens of thousands of Americans in the region and because of this the Supreme Leader said that they will not get into a war with us."




Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is the highest authority in Iran.


Related Content

Israel terror
August 23, 2019
16 years ago, 23 people were murdered just north of Mea Shearim

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings