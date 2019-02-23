Iran mocks Netanyahu, says time of Israel’s action in Syria is ending

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said that important changes would occur this year in Iran’s deterrence against Israel’s actions in Syria. He predicted that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would be wary of a conflict prior to elections and that his political career would be over he entered into one. “Zionism will pay the cost for its stupidities,” he said, in a series of threats challenging Israel.



Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani said that Iran and its allies in the “resistance axis” would their change policy this year in responding to any Israeli attacks in Syria. In the statement given to Tasnim News Saturday he accused Israel of supporting terrorists in Syria. He argued that Israeli intelligence had made mistakes in Syria and that Iran had been able to achieve “ninety percent of its goals.” Israel’s airstrikes had not had a strategic impact he said. His assessment was that Israel would not seek a war in the north this year and argued that this showed the weakness of Israel in the region.

Shamkhani said that Iran would continue to support Syria, arguing that Iran was advising the Syrian government in its war on terror. The comments are the latest bluster from Tehran in what has become near-daily statements about its successes in the region. Shamkhani also made comments about the US, claiming it would not start a war with Iran, and he claimed that the UAE and Saudi Arabia did not see eye-to-eye on issues in the region. He said that Oman, Qatar and Kuwait were seeking to prevent tensions in the region.The comments also hinted at Iran’s belief that the US presence in the Middle East will be reduced under US President Donald Trump’s administration. “The sensitivities to the US military presence in Iraq are very high,” he said. This appears to hint at looming trouble in Iraq where local parties that are allies with Iran have pushed for a US withdrawal.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



