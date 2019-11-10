Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Iran rejects reports of IAEA finding traces of uranium at unnamed site

"Hopefully the IAEA will maintain its vigilance."

By REUTERS
November 10, 2019 11:50
1 minute read.
An Iranian flag flutters in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in V

An Iranian flag flutters in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria September 9, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER)

Iran's Foreign Ministry on Sunday rejected as a "trap" reports that the International Atomic Energy Agency, the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog, found traces of uranium at an Iranian site that Israel called a "secret atomic warehouse."

Two months after Reuters first reported that samples taken at the site had shown traces of uranium, the IAEA on Wednesday told member states at a closed-door briefing that it had found uranium traces at a site in Iran it did not name, but diplomats at the meeting said it was clearly the same place.

"The Zionist regime and Israel are attempting to re-open ... this file," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said in remarks carried on state television.



"We have announced that this is a trap," Mousavi said.



"Hopefully the IAEA will maintain its vigilance."



The IAEA confirmed to member states that the traces from samples taken in February were of uranium that was processed but not enriched, and that the explanations provided by Iran so far did not hold water, diplomats said.

In 2018, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who vehemently opposed Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, called on the IAEA to visit the site immediately, saying it had housed 15 kg (33 lb) of unspecified radioactive material that had since been removed.


Related Content

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani addresses the crowd of people in Yazd, Iran
November 10, 2019
Rouhani claims Iran discovered new oil field with 53 billion barrels

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings