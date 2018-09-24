Iran warns Israel and U.S. to expect 'devastating' revenge

An Iranian Officer of Revolutionary Guards, with Israel flag drawn on his boots, is seen during graduation ceremony, held for the military cadets in a military academy, in Tehran, Iran June 30, 2018.
(photo credit: TASNIM NEWS AGENCY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
The deputy head of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Hossein Salami warned Israeli and US leaders to expect a "devastating" response from Iran, as reported by Reuters.
In a speech before the funeral of the victims in Ahvaz, broadcast live on the state television, he accused them of involvement in Saturday’s attack on a military parade in the city of Ahvaz that killed 25 people, including military personnel and a four-year-old child, and wounded more than 60.
Thousands of people packed the streets of the southwestern Iranian city of Ahvaz to mourn the victims. The assault, one of the worst against the most powerful military force of the Islamic Republic, struck a blow at its security establishment at a time when the United States and its Gulf allies are working to isolate Tehran.
Many chanted "death to Israel and America."
The coffins, wrapped in the flag of the Islamic Republic, were carried by the mourners. Many held pictures of a four year old boy killed in the attack.
Salami addressed Israeli and US leaders,
saying that "you have seen our revenge before ... You will see that our response will be crushing and devastating and you will regret what you have done."
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani also accused other countries of the attack, right before leaving for the United Nations Meeting on Sunday.
US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley dismissed
his comments.
"He's got the Iranian people are protesting, every ounce of money that goes into Iran goes into his military, he has oppressed his people for a long time and he needs to look at his own base to figure out where that's coming from," she told CNN's "State of the Union."
"He can blame us all he wants. The thing he's got to do is look at the mirror."
