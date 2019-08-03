Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif turned down White House meeting - report

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif attends India-Iran business forum in New Delhi, India, January 8, 2019..
Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif was invited to a meeting with US President Donald Trump last month, according to the New Yorker.
The report says that before the US placed sanctions on Iran, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) tried to set up a meeting between Zarif and President Trump in Washington.
Rand Paul tried to set up the meeting in July, when he met with Zarif personally, while Zarif was in New York for the United Nations meeting.
The report says that Paul's people reached out to Iran three weeks before the foreign minister was due in New York.
When Zarif met with Paul they discussed current events in the Gulf - including Iran's involvement in sabotaging British oil tankers, the shooting down of an American drone and the nuclear deal. Their meeting continued with Zarif telling Paul Iran's conditions for a new deal.
At the end of the meeting, the report says, Paul told Zarif to talk to the president himself but Zarif said that was not his call to make.
The white house declined to comment on this report.
