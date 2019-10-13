Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Iranian lawmakers want English classes banned in public schools

In a speech three years ago, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei complained that English was even spreading into daycares.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 13, 2019
Students read in the library at Pishtaz School in Tehran

Students read in the library at Pishtaz School in Tehran. (photo credit: RAHEB HOMAVANDI/REUTERS)

Iranian lawmakers have submitted a proposal to parliament to ban the teaching of English in public schools, according to Radio Farda.

57 members of parliament are backing the draft law that also bans the Ministry of Education from hiring English teachers.

Universities would have to sign agreements of cooperation with countries whose languages are offered in courses to students, although it's unclear why they will be required to do this.

Four years ago, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said English is the language of science and that young people understand that it is a necessity in modern life. He then banned teaching English in elementary schools.

Some Iranian lawmakers have relatives or children who are studying in the United States.

“They praise the achievements of the revolution and attack the immorality of the US, while sending their children to live and study in the US,” explained Karim Sadjadpour, senior Iran analyst at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, to RFE/RL.

Last year, families of Americans being held in Iran gave the US government a list of relatives of top Iranian officials living and studying in America, including Rouhani's nephew, who studied at the City College of New York and now works in the city.

Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.


