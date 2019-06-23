Iranian vice president leaves cabinet meeting over row with Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani stands with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, during a welcome ceremony in Tehran, Iran.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
A website affiliated with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani reported that a "loud argument" occurred between himself and vice-president Es'haq Jahangiri on Saturday - which caused the VP to storm out of the meeting, according to a Radio Farda report.
After the VP left meeting in protest of the president's tone before Majles Speaker Ali Larijani brought him back in to finish the session, according to the Iranian newspaper Entekhab and other Iranian media outlets. The newspaper however, recording that the VP did not show up to work on Sunday, with some ministers including Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif going to his home to encourage him to come in to work.
"Rouhani has reportedly accused Jahangiri and other reformists of trying to unseat his administration, Radio Farda reported. "Beyond this, it is not clear what the exact reason for the quarrel was."
It has been reported in the past that Jahangiri had resigned from his prominent position in the Iranian government once before over a row with the president's Chief of Staff Mahmoud Vaezi.
"Entekhab cited a tweet by Presidential Adviser Hesamoddin Ashna, who, according to Entekhab has confirmed the report about the quarrel between the two top officials," Radio Farda wrote. "Ashna tweeted that there are disagreements among top officials but there is no room in their meetings for strong words or sulking."
