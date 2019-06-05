Iran’s Khamenei on Eid al-Fitr: The US Deal of the Century will never happen

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei slammed the US “deal of the century” as doomed to failure, asserting that it would “never materialize” in his Eid al-FItr speech marking the end of Ramadan holiday.



He also bashed Bahrain for hosting events relating to the US push for the Trump administration’s peace plan. He called the small Gulf state and its larger Saudi neighbor “treacherous Muslim states” who were working with the US “evil plot.”

This is the typical language of the Iranian regime and its allies, especially Hezbollah. The speech dominated Iranian media, headlining Fars News and Tasnim in Farsi. Press TV put it on its home page in English. The Ayatollah feels that distracting Iranians from other issues to condemn the US is the best policy considering the tensions with the US over the last month. However the Iranian regime has seemingly bought into the the concept of a “deal,” by spending so much time condemning it. If it felt that the deal had no chance of success then it wouldn’t invest so much time in examining it.The speech began with references to the Quds Day marches and the importance that the Iranian nation puts on global issues. Khamenei said that the future generation was becoming more pious. “The spiritual reserves of the nation originate with the pure heats of our youth and teens,” he said. He also urged Iranians to help victims of recent massive floods.Then after the pleasantries, he turned to the issue of “Palestine and the treacherous plot of the United States and its ‘Deal of the Century.’” He spoke about the betrayal of Islamic countries, and referenced Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. “The Bahraini leaders have hosted and convened this summit with their weakness and anti-Muslim and anti-Islamic morale,” he said.Obviously Iran is concerned about the upcoming Bahrain meeting and knows it may illustrate that the Trump administration is making inroads. It wants to sabotage this at all costs, and rhetoric is one of its tools.

