if(window.innerWidth>=1024) { googletag.defineSlot('/6943/JPost_2017/Desktop/All_Regular_Ad_Units/Article_300x600_Sidebar_1', [[300, 600], [300, 300], [160, 600], [300, 250], [120, 600]], 'div-gpt-ad-1478795987940-2').addService(googletag.pubads()); }
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Iran's Rouhani to visit Japan amid heightened tensions with US

Japan said the two leaders will meet on December 20.

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 17, 2019 12:56
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani stands with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, during a welcome ceremony in Tehran, Iran (photo credit: REUTERS)
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani stands with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, during a welcome ceremony in Tehran, Iran
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will visit Japan on Dec. 20-21 and meet Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, as the Asian country, a U.S. ally, looks to resolve Tehran's nuclear impasse with Washington.
Japan maintains friendly ties with both the United States and Iran and has previously tried to ease tensions between the two countries, which severed diplomatic relations after Iran's 1979 Islamic revolution that toppled the U.S.-backed Shah.
Tensions have heightened between Tehran and Washington since last year when President Donald Trump pulled out the United States from Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with six powers and re-imposed sanctions that have crippled Iran's economy.
"Our country will persistently continue to support diplomatic efforts in cooperation with the United States, Iran and various other related countries aimed at easing tensions in the Middle East," Japan's chief cabinet secretary, Yoshihide Suga, told a news conference on Tuesday.
He said the two leaders will meet on December 20.
Rouhani plans to tell Abe that the Iranian government would not oppose a deployment of Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Forces to the Middle East, Kyodo news agency reported, citing a source.
Iran has rejected the presence of foreign forces in the region, saying it would create insecurity for oil and shipping.
Kyodo said the Japanese deployment will be sent to the Gulf of Oman, the northern part of the Arabian Sea, and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait connecting the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, citing a draft plan.
Tokyo has decided not to be part of a U.S.-led coalition to ensure maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital gateway for the world's oil industry, the news agency added.
The Nikkei business daily has previously said that Japan's government would propose deploying one escort ship and a patrol aircraft from the Maritime Self-Defense Force on a one-year mission that could be renewed annually.
It plans to finalize the plan by year-end, the Nikkei has reported.
Iran's state news agency IRNA on Monday quoted Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi as saying that Rouhani will travel to Japan on Friday for a visit that will be in line with the national interest of both countries.
"Japan's foreign policy is based on courage and farsightedness and this has been proved for many times in historical ties between the two countries," Araghchi said.


Tags Iran hassan rouhani japan Shinzo Abe
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Iran’s cover up By JPOST EDITORIAL
Isaac Herzog The French parliament’s much needed moral clarity on antisemitism By ISAAC HERZOG
Shmuley Boteach As Jews are gunned down in New Jersey, Cory Booker tours Iowa’s cornfields By SHMULEY BOTEACH
YEDIDIA Z. STERN Only the voters can put a prime minister out to pasture By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Moshe Dann The EU’s proxy war against Israel By MOSHE DANN

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by