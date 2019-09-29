Iran’s goal: Turn Yemen into Saudi’s Vietnam

Videos published by pro-Houthi and pro-Iranian media appear to show hundreds of Saudi-backed fighters routed by the Houthi rebels in Yemen. This comes after a day in which rumors swirled that the Houthis had destroyed three brigades and captured thousands of troops. This comes two weeks after the drone and cruise missile attack on oil processing facilities at Abqaiq. The US has blamed Iran for that Abqaiq attack and it now appears Yemen’s real message is that Yemen will become Riyadh’s Vietnam.





The spokesman for the Houthis said on September 28 that the rebels had defeated “three Saudi military brigades” and completely destroyed them during a large military offensive in Saudi Arabia’s Najran region. The actual statement accused the Saudis of using Saudi-sponsored Yemeni militiamen loyal to Yemen’s former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi. “Hundreds more were killed and wounded.” Hadi fled Yemen in 2015 during the Houthi rebel advance on Aden. He is a close ally of Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia intervened in Yemen’s civil war in 2015 to try to stop the Houthis capturing Aden and threatening the straits of Bab el-Mandeb.

