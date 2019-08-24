Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Iraqi woman allegedly beaten at Iranian airport sparks outrage within Iraq

Iranian state-media said on Friday that Iran's Vice-Consul in Najaf, Iraq visisted the woman to apologize for the police's behavior.

August 24, 2019 21:34
An Iranian Aseman Airlines' Fokker 100.

An Iranian Aseman Airlines' Fokker 100 takes off as an Iran Air aircraft is seen in the foreground at Tehran's international airport August 6, 2007. . (photo credit: REUTERS/MORTEZA NIKOUBAZL)

A video widely shared throughout social media displaying an Iraqi woman in her 50s, with injuries to her face, has angered Iraqi officials after it was implied that the woman was beaten at Iran's Mashad airport after arriving within the country.

Ahmad al-Sahaf, the spokesman for the Iraqi Foreign Ministry, said that his office is following the reports with "great interest" after the allegations came to light, according to the Al Arabiya news site.

The woman was allegedly beaten by police officers at the Iranian airport, claiming the police officer struck her in the eye, according to Arab News, adding that the video has provoked widespread anger among Iraqis.

Iranian state-media said on Friday that Iran's Vice-Consul in Najaf, Iraq visisted the woman to apologize for the police's behavior.

“Iraq treats all those who arrive to its land with humanity and respect,” said the Iraqi Foreign Ministry calling on, “All countries to treat Iraqis similarly.”

Many Iraqis have used social media to express their anger, demanding an apology from the Iranian government. Journalists across the country told Radio Farda once news of the alleged abuse reached Iraq, the story completely occupied all Iraqi media channels - with thousands outraged including those from the woman's hometown of Najaf.


