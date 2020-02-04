The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel, Sudan set up normalization teams

By LAHAV HARKOV  
FEBRUARY 4, 2020 19:51
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara boarding the plane to Uganda (photo credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara boarding the plane to Uganda
(photo credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)
Israel and Sudan began work towards establishing diplomatic ties on Tuesday, the day after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Sudan’s leader, chairman of the Sovereignty Council of Sudan, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan announced normalization between the countries.
Israeli officials said both countries are “currently setting up teams to work on how to advance cooperation between the countries and establish diplomatic relations.”
Sudan sees normalization with Israel as a way to improve ties with the US, which has classified the Muslim African country as a state sponsor of terrorism since 1993.
The news of Netanyahu and Burhan’s meeting drew a muted response in Sudan, where the government was not informed that it would be taking place.
Sudan’s cabinet discussed the meeting on Tuesday, despite still not receiving updates from Burhan. The cabinet summoned leaders of the Forces for Freedom and Change, an alliance that fronted protests that toppled notorious dictator Omar al-Bashir last year, for consultations, FFC sources said.
The meeting was held in secret, with the IDF censoring early reports of it in Israel and only a small number of Sudanese officials knowing of it in advance. After the meeting, the Prime Minister’s Office announced that Israel and Sudan would work towards normalization. No photos were released from the summit.
The United Arab Emirates organized Monday’s meeting between Netanyahu and Burhan, the AP reported. The meeting took place in Entebbe, Uganda. Saudi Arabian and Egyptian officials were also informed about it.
“We learned through the media about the meeting,” Sudanese government spokesman Faisal Mohamed Saleh told Sudanese media, adding that the country’s Council of Ministers was not informed about it. “We will wait for clarifications after the return of the President of the Sovereign Council.”
Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok, who was visiting Djibouti, did not make any statements, which the Sudan Tribune said was unusual.
Opponents of the move cited a need for coordination between the two parts of the government, and some ideological opponents of relations with Israel posted calls for protests on social media.
Sudan declared war on Israel in 1948 and 1967, and Khartoum was where the Arab League announced its “three nos” following the Six Day War: no peace with Israel, no recognition and no negotiations. Sudan was in Tehran’s orbit for decades, and in 2009, Israel destroyed Iranian weapons shipments passing through Sudan en route to the Gaza Strip. Intelligence agencies continued to watch for similar shipments in the ensuing years, but by 2016, Khartoum began to move away from Iran, and Israel urged the US to take advantage of that shift.
Sudan now views warming ties with Israel as a way to remove its designation by the US as a state sponsor of terrorism and to counter its current international isolation.
After Bashir, perpetrator of the genocide in Darfur, was deposed last year, the transitional government in Sudan has been made up of a military and a civilian component. Burhan has led the coalition since July 2019, and represents the military.
Burhan spoke with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo the day before the meeting, and Pompeo thanked him for “his leadership in normalizing ties with Israel.”
PLO Secretary-General Saeb Erekat came out strongly against Sudan-Israel normalization on Monday, saying “the meeting is a stab in the back of the Palestinian people and a blatant departure from the Arab Peace Initiative.”


Tags diplomacy sudan sudan israel
