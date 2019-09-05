Jason Greenblatt, architect of Trump's peace plan, leaving White House

WASHINGTON - Jason Greenblatt, the US special envoy to the Middle East and the architect behind the ‘Deal of the Century’, is leaving the administration, the White House announced on Thursday.

Trump said on Twitter, "After almost 3 years in my Administration, Jason Greenblatt will be leaving to pursue work in the private sector. Jason has been a loyal and great friend and fantastic lawyer...His dedication to Israel and to seeking peace between Israel and the Palestinians won’t be forgotten. He will be missed. Thank you Jason!"



He will stay in his role over the next few weeks until President Donald Trump unveils his peace plan, expected sometime after the Israeli election on September 17. Then, he is expected to return to his family in New Jersey.

Avi Berkowitz, Deputy Assistant to the President, and Brian Hook, Special Representative for Iran, will take on an increased role on the team after Greenblatt’s departure.

An administration official said Thursday that Greenblatt originally intended to join the administration for two years to analyze the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and to draft "a realistic and implementable vision to help solve the conflict and to help develop relationships between Israel and [countries in] the region.”

It is not yet clear what Greenblatt will do after leaving the administration, but his departure does cast some doubt over the future of the plan.

Greenblatt has made numerous trips to Israel, the Palestinian territories and throughout the Middle East since taking office almost three years ago. His Twitter feed has been a regular source of news on his visits and he has positioned himself as a staunch defender of Israel.

Together with US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, Greenblatt was one of the more high-profile US officials working on the US-Israel alliance and helped change the way the American government spoke about settlements, checkpoints and other contentious issues related to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"It has been the honor of a lifetime to have worked in the White House for over two and a half years under the leadership of President Trump," Greenblatt said in a statement Thursday. "I am incredibly grateful to have been part of a team that drafted a vision for peace. This vision has the potential to vastly improve the lives of millions of Israelis, Palestinians, and others in the region. I would like to thank my incredible wife Naomi and my amazing six children, for their strength and encouragement. I will thoroughly miss working with my friends and colleagues Jared Kushner, David Friedman, and Avi Berkowitz, as well as the many other dedicated individuals within the US government who were instrumental in our efforts."

Kushner said that Greenblatt has done "a tremendous job leading the efforts to develop an economic and political vision for a long sought after peace in the Middle East."

He added that "His work has helped develop the relationships between Israel and its neighbors as he is trusted and respected by all of the leaders throughout the region. He is a close friend and partner and will continue to make a positive impact on the world."

"It's been a tremendous privilege to work with Jason these past few years on the critical tasks of repairing and strengthening the US-Israel relationship and seeking peace and stability within the Middle East," Friedman said. "Jason has been a trusted friend and a valued colleague who has touched so many with his wisdom, sincerity, and goodwill. He has made an enormous and indelible contribution which we will seek to build upon as we move forward."

Ivanka Trump said in a statement that "the kindness and unique talents of Jason Greenblatt, a dear friend, and colleague, will be missed in the White House. We know he will continue to impact the world for the better."



Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked Greenblatt for his “dedicated labor to ensure peace and security.”



Saying Greenblatt “never hesitated for a moment to say the truth regarding the State of Israel in front of all those who speak badly of it” Netanyahu addressed him by his first name and said “thank you Jason.”

