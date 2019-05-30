Jordanian king to Kushner: Pal. state only possible on pre-1967 lines

Jordanian King Abdullah told White House senior adviser and presidential son-in law Jared Kushner on Wednesday that a Palestinian state can only be created along the border lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War.

During the Six-Day War, Israel retook Jerusalem’s Western Wall and surrounding areas, in addition to gaining control of the Golan Heights.

U.S. President Donald Trump officially recognized in December 2017 that Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, in addition to relocating the U.S. embassy in Israel there five months later, and last March officially recognized Israel’s control of the Golan Heights.

Kushner’s trip to Jordan occurred a day after visiting Morocco. He is scheduled to travel next to Israel, followed by addressing global officials at the annual Bilderberg Meeting in Montreux, Switzerland, on Saturday. He will then meet with Trump in London during his father-in-law’s state visit.

The administration will begin rolling out its peace proposal, dubbed the “deal of the century,” at a conference in Bahrain scheduled for June 25-26 to promote stimulating the economy in the Palestinian territories.

The Palestinian Authority, China and Russia have announced they will boycott the summit, while Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have stated otherwise.

The summit will take place as scheduled despite Israel about to head to elections this fall with Yisrael Beiteinu head Avigdor Lieberman rejecting a last-minute offer from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form a coalition due to the Israeli leader’s offer to take up an ultra-Orthodox conscription bill and develop it later on.

A Trump administration official told JNS, “We’re not going to get ahead of the Israeli coalition formation process. The economic workshop in Bahrain remains scheduled for June 25 – June 26.”



This article was originally published by JNS.org.

“His Majesty stressed the need for a comprehensive and lasting peace based on a two-state solution, leading to an independent Palestinian state on 4 June 1967 lines with east Jerusalem as its capital,” according to a statement from Abdullah’s palace.