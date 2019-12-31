The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Kurdistan region of Iraq warned about pro-Iran militia threat years ago

The autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government has been wary of changes in Baghdad over the last ten years as pro-Iranian groups have grown in power.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
DECEMBER 31, 2019 07:59
THE BORDER between the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and Iran. (photo credit: REUTERS)
THE BORDER between the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and Iran.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
At the height of the ISIS war on a row of hills west of the city of Kirkuk Kurdish commanders from the Peshmerga, the Kurdistan Regional Government’s armed forces, gathered to watch ISIS threats in the distance. They said that Iraq faced two threats. One threat was ISIS which was being slowly pushed back from the gains it had made in 2014. Another threat was Shi’ite sectarian militias called the Hashd al-Shaabi or Popular Mobilization Units (PMU). These groups had risen to fight ISIS but were gathering strength with Iran’s support. Most Kurds agreed that their sectarianism was a threat to other groups in Iraq. The US airstrikes on Kataib Hezbollah now reveal what Kurdish commanders were saying for the last four years: The Shi’ite militias are a threat to Iraq and the region.
The autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government has been wary of changes in Baghdad over the last ten years as pro-Iranian groups have grown in power. Nouri al-Maliki, the Prime Minister whose policies helped fuel the chaos that led to ISIS, was derided for ignoring Kurds and Sunni Arabs in Iraq. At his worst his sectarian agenda, that was also pro-Iranian, was seen as suppressing Sunnis. When he left power in 2014, the US was encouraged by the rise of Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi who was seen as the right man to run the war on ISIS. Abadi however became the key instrument cementing the role of the PMU in Iraq. Asked by US Secretary of State Tillerson why the militias that signed on to fight ISIS didn’t “go home”  after the war in 2017, Abadi said they were the hope for the future of Iraq and the region.
Abadi’s government in Baghdad worked with parliament to take a disparate group of militias, including Kataib Hezbollah, and make them an official paramilitary force, akin to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Iran accomplished in Iraq in the years 2016-2018 what it couldn’t accomplish in Lebanon, it transformed Iraq’s form of Hezbollah into an official force. Kataib Hezbollah’s commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis became deputy of the PMU. A wanted terrorist in Kuwait and a designated and sanction terrorist by the US, he was able to freely operate in Iraq and send forces to Syria to aid the Assad regime and Iran’s munitions trafficking.
The PMU had other unsavory elements as well, including Asaib Ahl al-Haq, run by Qais Khazali, a one-time detainee of the US in Camp Cropper. Overall the PMU was feared by Sunni Arabs and also by Kurds for its abuses during the war on ISIS. Kemal Kirkuki, Kurdish Peshmerga commander of the sector around Kirkuk and a former speaker of the Kurdistan Region’s parliament said that Iraq needed to be devolved into federal states to give Kurds and Sunnis autonomy and rights instead of enabling the Shi’ite militias to control others. He also remarked in a 2016 interview with Rudaw that the PMU, which he called the “Hashd”, was unable to carry out offensives because  the US-led Coalition wouldn’t give it air support. He said the Kurdish Peshmerga did not want to work with the PMU.
The tensions between the Kurdish region and the PMU boiled over in 2016 as more and more PMU units were sent north, and they came into contact with the Kurds after both had defeated ISIS. In Tuz Khurato the groups clashed and Kurds were attacked by sectarian militias.
The rise of the Iranian-backed militias prodded the Kurdistan region to oppose their growing presence. In September 2016 Kurdistan Region president Masoud Barzani warned about the Hashd entering Mosul during operations to liberate the city. He said the city’s residents, largely Sunni Arabs, should decide if the Shi’ite militias would enter their city. He continued to warn about the role of the militias as they swept around Mosul to the West and captured areas near Sinjar. Sinjar is a sensitive area because it was home to the Yazidi minority that was suppressed by ISIS. It was unclear if the presence of Shi’ite militias would lead Yazidis to fear returning to their homes after ISIS was defeated. In May and June Barzani warned that the PMU were taking over areas near Sinjar.
The Kurdistan region’s calls went largely unheeded in Washington. The US wanted to empower Abadi, hoping he would become Iraq’s new strong man and that he might unify a nationalist Iraq that was less pro-Iranian. In 2017 Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister made a landmark visit to Iraq and Abadi also went to Saudi Arabia. Saudi airlines began their first flights to Iraq in 27 years. The US felt that Abadi might be open to working closer with Arab states. But he would need to be empowered to do that. The Shi’ite militias therefore also needed a win to show their strength. Asaib Ahl al-Haq openly said that the battles for Mosul and Tel Afar were “revenge” for the martyrdom of Shi’ite imam Hussein centuries ago. The militias were accused of widespread abuses across Iraq in 2017.
At the same time the Kurdistan region planned a referendum on independence set for September 2017. The US and other countries opposed the referendum. Iran also opposed it. After the Kurds had voted overwhelmingly for independence, Iranian-backed militia leaders such as Muhandis and Hadi al-Amiri of Badr Organization, planned an attack on the Kurdish region. They wanted to retake Kirkuk and Sinjar from the Kurds, areas the Peshmerga had defended from ISIS during the war. In October, they set their plan in motion. In brief clashes in mid-October they took Kirkuk from the Peshmerga with the help of the Iraqi army. For the Kurdish region all the nightmares of the past, when Saddam Hussein had sent tanks against them, were rekindled. At the time Washington remained on the sidelines, quietly encouraging Abadi to show the Kurdish region a tough hand and punish it for seeking independence. The rise of the Shi’ite militias, who celebrated in Kirkuk by tearing down Kurdish flags, was a byproduct. A week after the US had quietly encouraged Abadi to retake Kirkuk, he summoned Tillerson to Baghdad and told him the Iranian-backed groups were in Iraq to stay.
Two months after the Shi’ite militias helped plan the attack on Kurds in Kirkuk, Qais Khazali went to Lebanon to threaten Israel. The Kirkuk battle had empowered the militias who now said openly they would evict the US and fight the US and Israel. In June 2018 airstrikes hit a Kataib Hezbollah compound in Syria. By that time the militias were already working with Iran to bring precision guided weapons and ballistic missiles via Iraq to Syria. More ballistic missile would arrive in August 2018.  In February 2019 they began harassing US forces in Iraq. Then they began firing  rockets at Americans. On December 27 a US contractor was killed and the US retaliated. The Kurdistan region’s generals and officials had warned about such an incident for years. Their warning  fell largely on deaf ears.


Tags Iran Iraq ISIS kurdistan
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Palestinian Authority vs Hamas: What is the difference? - Analysis By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Think about it: Israel and the ICC By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Devsena Mishra Citizenship Amendment Act of India a hope for refugees By DEVSENA MISHRA
Gil Troy Biblical Hebron is a complicated, historic, heartbreaking hot spot By GIL TROY
Seth Frantzman Kurdistan region of Iraq warned about pro-Iran militia threat years ago By SETH J. FRANTZMAN

Most Read

1 Iran publicly hangs man on homosexuality charges
People stage a mock hanging as they protest outside German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin February 4, 2013, where Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi's was due to deliver a speech.
2 Hamas 'promoting' Donald Trump's Deal of the Century, says Fatah
Fatah and Hamas officials wait for a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and representatives of Palestinian groups and movements as a part of an intra-Palestinian talks in Moscow, Russia February 12, 2019
3 New York Times columnist slammed for article on Jewish intelligence
Bret Stephens, former editor-in-chief of The Jerusalem Post and winner of the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for Commentary, is an op-ed columnist for The New York Times
4 Netanyahu met Germany's Merkel, but this image stole the show - photo 9
Top 10 photographs of the decade
5 Pompeo discusses US attacks on Iranian-militias with world leaders
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks about airstrikes by the US military in Iraq and Syria, at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
US politics
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by