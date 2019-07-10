Kurdistan region’s new government sworn in

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The Kurdistan autonomous region in northern Iraq has a new government. “Today we inaugurated a new Kurdistan Regional Government, marking a new era for Kurdistan,” Masrour Barzani, the Prime Minister, tweeted Wednesday. It is an important step for the strategic step, more than a year and a half after the region held an independence referendum and suffered sanctions from Baghdad, now it is on its way to be a center of economic and security stability.



“My commitment now is to work together with every party and every part of our nation to build a strong Kurdistan region for all,” Barzani said. Barzani was sworn in at 11:30am according to Rudaw, the local Kurdish media network. He has been a key security official prior to his political role, as Chancellor of the Kurdistan Region Security Council. He is the son of former Kurdistan Region President Masoud Barzani.

The new KRG government includes two women ministers out of 27 ministers. The new Minister of Transportation is also from the Christian minority. He chose to be sworn in on a Bible burned by ISIS, a symbolic testament to the defeat of ISIS and Christians in the region overcoming the hardships of the last years after many were forced to flee the fighting.Qubad Talabani was named Deputy Prime Minister of the new government, cementing the usual tradition in the region in which the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) has held the top offices while the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), the second largest party, has held other essential offices in a kind of balance of power. The main goals of the KRG today, according to Barzani, are to fight corruption and create a diversified economy. He also wants a “stable and constructive” relationship with Baghdad and to finally usher in reform of the large Kurdish regional armed forces, which are called Peshmerga.Reforms in the Kurdish region suffered a setback as a result of attack by Islamic State in August 2014 that led to an economic crises in the region. With the war against ISIS a priority many reforms were put on hiatus or postponed. International supporters of the KRG, including the US and UK have long argued that the Peshmerga need to be built into a unifying force freedom from their political and familial ties. The Peshmerga emerged in the 1990s out of the mountains having fought the Saddam Hussein regime, but they were largely rooted in the KDP or PUK. The concept after 2003 when the Kurdistan region became a key player in the politics of Iraq, was that the Peshmerga would remain independent but that the units based on political parties would be reduced. A Peshmerga ministry was supposed to accomplish this reform.Another issue the KRG faces is security cooperation with Baghdad and disputes over Kirkuk and Sinjar. Iraqi forces pushed the Peshmerga out of Kirkuk in the wake of the independence referendum. ISIS has been able to exploit tensions between the Kurdish region and Baghdad to operate in some areas between the Iraqi forces and Peshmerga.In addition the region faces economic challenges. An oasis of security and an economic success story, the KRG wants to expand its economic power and reforms. This involves diversifying its economy and away from oil trade to other factors. It also means keeping good or amicable relations with Turkey and Iran. Yet there are tensions with both. Turkey is fighting a low level war with the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in mountains in northern Iraq and Iran is involved in tensions with the US. The Kurdish region is sandwiched in the middle. In this sense it is a hinge for the region and everyone wants a piece of it. But it also means the new KRG parliament’s success is essential to keeping regional security balanced. A strong Kurdistan region makes Iraq stronger and also shores up eastern Syria, eastern Turkey and western Iran. That can also lead to jealousy and intrigue by forces that want to undermine the KRG.

