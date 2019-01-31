Kushner, Greenblatt to attend Mideast security summit in Warsaw

Jared Kushner (L) and Jason Greenblatt (R).
(photo credit: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS & REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
WASHINGTON – Two of US President Donald Trump’s top advisers designing a plan for Israeli-Palestinian peace will travel to Warsaw next month for a summit on Mideast security.
According to a senior White House official, Jared Kushner and Jason Greenblatt will attend the ministerial meeting in Poland, which is expected to draw several statesmen from the region, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Kushner will then travel to Germany for the Munich Security Conference, the official said.
The “Ministerial to Promote a Future of Peace and Security in the Middle East” is scheduled over Valentine’s Day and was originally intended to “make sure Iran is not a destabilizing influence,” according to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
But US officials have recently downplayed the conference’s focus on Iran, with European powers expressing disinterest in the event.
Kushner and Greenblatt are preparing to launch their Middle East peace plan– which encourages a broader Israeli-Arab peace– some time this spring or summer.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>