Lebanese Prime Minister: We oppose U.S. plan for Mideast

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri speaks during a news conference in Beirut.
(photo credit: MOHAMED AZAKIR / REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
BEIRUT - The Lebanese government and parliament both oppose a US plan for settling the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri said on Wednesday, the National News Agency reported.
The first phase of US President Donald Trump's plan to revive the peace process is being discussed at an economic workshop in Bahrain and calls for a $50 billion investment fund to boost the Palestinian and neighbouring Arab state economies.
The $6 billion set aside for Lebanon has been widely seen in the country as an incentive to accept the permanent settlement of Palestinians who have lived among the Lebanese as refugees since the creation of Israel in 1948.
All the main Lebanese parties oppose the permanent settlement of Palestinians, largely for fear of disturbing the sectarian balance between Christians and Muslims.
"The government with parliament are against this deal and our constitution bans naturalisation," Hariri, a Sunni Muslim, said.
Parliament speaker Nabih Berri, a Shi’ite Muslim, came out strongly against the US initiative on Sunday, saying anyone who thought "waving billions of dollars" could get Lebanon to barter "over its principles" was mistaken.
The heavily armed, Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah has declared the plan a “historic crime” that must be stopped.
Lebanon was invited to the Bahrain conference but is not attending.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>