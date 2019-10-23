Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Lebanese politician claims Iran's Qasem Soleimani is in Beirut

A decision was reportedly made by Iran's Supreme National Security Council to send Soleimani to Beirut with "extraordinary powers to face the scheme."

By
October 23, 2019 16:33
1 minute read.
Iran's Khamenei with Hezbollah's Nasrallah and IRGC Quds Force's Soleimani

Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei with Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah and IRGC Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani. (photo credit: KHAMENEI.IR)

Lebanese Movement for Democratic Change leader Elie Mahfoud tweeted that Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps' (IRGC) Quds force, has arrived in Beirut as protests sweep the nation. Some of the protesters have spoken out against the Hezbollah terrorist movement which is backed by Iran.

Mahfoud questioned whether Soleimani's arrival had anything to do with promises by Hezbollah's Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah to "prevent the fall of the besieged Hezbollah government?" The Lebanese politician also said that it's time to stop Iranian intervention in Lebanon.

Soleimani's arrival has not been confirmed by any official source, according to Erem News.

Shortly after the protests began in Lebanon, the Iranian Supreme National Security Council held an emergency meeting including representatives of the Foreign Affairs Ministry, the IRGC and Hezbollah, according to a report by Arabic daily Al-Jarida. The representatives agreed that the demonstrations are legitimate and decided to not participate in the demonstrations and instead simply monitor them.

A source from the Supreme National Security Council told Al-Jarida that Iran's perception of the protests changed after reports of an international attempt by Iran's enemies to overthrow the Hariri government and keep the country in a constitutional vacuum.

According to the report, a second meeting was convened by the council and a decision was made to send Soleimani to Beirut with "extraordinary powers to face the scheme." The report did not clarify what was meant by "extraordinary powers."

United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric called on Lebanese authorities to "deal with unauthorized armed groups," adding that the UN recognizes that it is important for Lebanon to "disarm militias and stop violations of state sovereignty," according to news agency Asharq Al-Awsat.


Related Content

October 23, 2019
U.S. welcomes German security plan for Syria, unlikely to take part

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings