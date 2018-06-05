Liberman: Iran advancing uranium enrichment a "sign of hysteria"

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman slammed Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's declaration that he had ordered preparations to increase uranium enrichment capacity Monday.



"Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's declaration is a sign of hysteria and mass panic in the Iranian leadership." he said Tuesday at a conference of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants in Eilat.





According to Liberman, Khamenei’s remarks were a “response to Peugeot’s announcement that it is suspending its activity in Tehran. When such a corporation announces that it is leaving the country because of the sanctions, it’s a signal to the entire business community and to all the investors. This is not a marginal company. This company is one of pillars of the European economy. Iran is afraid that all European investors will leave its territory.”Liberman added that “we haven’t seen strikes and protests like the ones of the past months since the Khomeini era. There is the truck driver and big bazaars strike as well as calls for the return of the Shah. There is no doubt that they’re also connected to the economic threat.”On Monday, Khamenei ordered preparations to increase uranium enrichment capacity and took to Twitter warning Iran’s “enemies” that, should the Islamic Republic be “hit with one missile, they will be hit by 10.”Addressing the threats, Liberman stated that “Iran is not an Israeli problem, but rather a regional and global problem. That’s how it has to be related to and it’s important to talk about the problem all the time and mention it to the international community.”“We see Iranian subversion not only against the State of Israel. We see it in Yemen, in Bahrain, in the Gulf States and in Lebanon. It’s a regional threat. Whoever has been listening to the leaders and the foreign minister of Saudi Arabia in the past six months will understand that I sound like a dove of peace compared to them,” he continued, adding that Iran is the biggest state sponsor of terror across the globe.Addressing the question of an Iranian presence in Syria, Liberman reiterated Israel's stance that it will not accept any such presence and that the military option vis-a-vis Iran has not been removed from the table."They have missiles that have a range of hundreds of kilometers and it doesn't matter from where in Syria they shoot them," Liberman said, stressing that Israel “would not allow Iran to reach our skies.”Israeli officials have repeatedly voiced concerns over the growing Iranian presence on the country's northern border and the smuggling of sophisticated weaponry to Hezbollah from Tehran via Syria, stressing that both are red lines for the Jewish State.Reports in recent days have claimed that Israel and Russia have agreed to remove Iranian and Hezbollah troops as well as Shiite militias from southern Syria and on Thursday the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that Iranian forces were preparing to withdraw from southern Syria, away from the Israeli border.On Sunday Brig.-Gen. Massoud Jazayeri, an advisor to the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces denied reports that Iranian forces were withdrawing from the area and that stated that "the Zionist regime's greatest fear is the proximity of Muslim fighters near its border which has become a reality."“Now that this has come true, the US and Israel are making desperate efforts to change the situation but they should know that this condition is not going to change.”