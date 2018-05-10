Liberman: We hit almost all Iranian infrastructure in Syria

Hours after Israel and Iran exchanged a barrage of missiles and airstrikes, Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman said in Herzliya on Thursday that the IDF had hit almost all of Iran’s infrastructure in Syria.



During the middle of the night between Wednesday and Thursday, Iran fired 20 rockets on Israel with four shot down by Iron Dome and the other 16 landing in Syrian territory.





“there is no peace in the Middle East. Whoever talks about that in this region is confused about their geography.”

The IDF responded with air strikes against around 50 Iranian sites for military training, Iranian Revolution Guard Corps intelligence collection and logistics, rocket firing positions, airfield positions and weapons storage facilities.Liberman said that not a single Israeli civilian or piece of Israeli property was harmed. “Last night, Iran tried to attack Israeli sovereign territory and failed,” he said.An Israeli citizen reacts after Israel hits dozens of Iranian targets in Syria, May 10, 2018 (Reuters)The defense minister also threatened Iran going forward that, “if Iran hits us with rain [a small number of rockets] – we will hit them with a deluge [of airstrikes].”He said that Israel, “will not let Iran turn Syria into a base for attacking Israel. There are many radical Islamists, but Iran is the only one which is really” implementing its ideology “all over the Middle East and Africa.”“Iran has wasted $13 billion in the Syrian civil war and continues to spend $2 billion a year there. Iran is wasting its next generation with its efforts to expand,” he stated.Liberman explained that Israel has no interest in conquering parts of Syria and cautioned against celebrations on the Israeli side or anything that might push for further escalation.Clearly trying to signal to Iran that Israel would prefer to return to quiet following the exchange of attacks, he said that it is only Iran wants to build a new base and border for attacking Israel – a goal he thinks even most Iranians oppose.Moving over to the Palestinian arena, Liberman was skeptical about any peace moves.“Peace in the Middle East will come with the coming of the Messiah,” he said.Continuing, he said,He added that “Hamas will try to provoke in the coming days, especially with the opening of the US Embassy, but we are ready,” noting Hamas has no interest in coexistence or caring for its own people “they just want to destroy us.”