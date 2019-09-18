Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Mike Pompeo visits Saudi Arabia following attacks

The US Department of State said that Pompeo will meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss the attack and "coordinate efforts to counter Iranian aggression."

By
September 19, 2019 00:57
1 minute read.
Mike Pompeo visits Saudi Arabia following attacks

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo walks after stepping off his plane upon arrival at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, September 18, 2019. (photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/POOL/REUTERS)

Following the strikes on Saudi Arabia's Aramaco oil facilities, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo flew to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

The US State Department wrote in a statement that Pompeo will "meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss the recent attack on the Kingdom’s oil facilities and coordinate efforts to counter Iranian aggression in the region."

Pompeo called the attack "an act of war" and that even if the Yemeni Houthis "fraudulent" responsibility claims were true that it "it doesn't change the fingerprints of the Ayatollah as having put at risk the global energy supply," Fox News reported.

The US blames Iran for the attack, though the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen took responsibility.

Trump described the US as "locked and loaded" and ready to respond.


Later Vice President Mike Pence echoed Trump's comments in a speech saying, "We are locked and loaded, and we are ready to defend our interests," according to USA Today.

Since the attack on Saturday, tensions between the US and Iran have increased. Trump tweeted on Wednesday that he "instructed the Secretary of the Treasury [Steven Mnuchin] to substantially increase Sanctions on the country of Iran."

After his visit to Saudi Arabia Pompeo will go to Abu Dhabi to meet with United Arab Emirates Prince Mohammed bin Zayed to "discuss regional and bilateral issues," the US Department of State wrote.


Related Content

M302 rockets found aboard the Klos C ship are displayed at an Israeli navy base in the Red Sea resor
September 19, 2019
German intel: Iran sought to acquire weapons of mass destruction in 2018

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut