Mike Pompeo visits Saudi Arabia following attacks

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo walks after stepping off his plane upon arrival at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, September 18, 2019. (photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/POOL/REUTERS)

Following the strikes on Saudi Arabia's Aramaco oil facilities, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo flew to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.



The US State Department wrote in a statement that Pompeo will "meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss the recent attack on the Kingdom’s oil facilities and coordinate efforts to counter Iranian aggression in the region."

Saudi Arabia oil supply was attacked. There is reason to believe that we know the culprit, are locked and loaded depending on verification, but are waiting to hear from the Kingdom as to who they believe was the cause of this attack, and under what terms we would proceed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2019

Pompeo called the attack "an act of war" and that even if the Yemeni Houthis "fraudulent" responsibility claims were true that it "it doesn't change the fingerprints of the Ayatollah as having put at risk the global energy supply," Fox News reported.The US blames Iran for the attack, though the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen took responsibility.Trump described the US as "locked and loaded" and ready to respond.Later Vice President Mike Pence echoed Trump's comments in a speech saying, "We are locked and loaded, and we are ready to defend our interests," according to USA Today.Since the attack on Saturday, tensions between the US and Iran have increased. Trump tweeted on Wednesday that he "instructed the Secretary of the Treasury [Steven Mnuchin] to substantially increase Sanctions on the country of Iran."After his visit to Saudi Arabia Pompeo will go to Abu Dhabi to meet with United Arab Emirates Prince Mohammed bin Zayed to "discuss regional and bilateral issues," the US Department of State wrote.

