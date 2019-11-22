On November 18, the NGO released an updated report documenting the minimum amount of money the PA is paying to families of dead terrorists. The numbers, which PMW’s head of legal strategies, Maurice Hirsch, described as “complex to calculate,” show that the families of at least 14,300 dead terrorists are receiving month stipends of a minimum of NIS 1,400 per month. When added to one-time grants, the total payments in 2018 were at least 241 million NIS - the equivalent of $64.4 million.

The government, before heading to elections in December 2018, passed what is known as the Pay-for-Slay law and committed to deduct from tax transfer to the PA the amount of its payments to terrorist prisoners and families of dead or wounded terrorists.

In February 2019, the government deducted 502 NIS, the amount the PA paid to terrorist prisoners. However, no announcement has been made since then regarding the sum paid to the families.

PMW’s report was disseminated on the five-year anniversary of what is known as the Har Nof massacre, when two Palestinians dressed as Orthodox Jews entered a synagogue in the Jerusalem neighborhood (now renamed “Neot Yosef”) during morning prayers and attacked worshippers. The terrorists used a meat cleaver, ax and gun to slaughter four worshippers and a police officer. The police ultimately managed to kill the terrorists.

At the time, the massacre was considered the bloodiest attack on Jews in Jerusalem since 2008.

Hirsch said that since the Har Nof massacre, the PA paid the families of these terrorists no less than 204,000 NIS.

“We call on the government to implement the second half of the ‘pay-for-slay’ legislation … as required by law,” Marcus said.