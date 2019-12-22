The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Netanyahu says ICC makes Jewish rights to Biblical Israel a war crime

Netanyahu said that with the prosecutor’s decision, the ICC had become ammunition in the political battle against the state of Israel.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
DECEMBER 22, 2019 12:13
International criminal court (photo credit: REUTERS)
International criminal court
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Israel plans to push back against the “absurd” decision by the International Criminal Court to turn the right of Jews to live in Biblical Israel into a war crime while ignoring the human rights abuses of countries like Iran, Syria and Turkey, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the weekly cabinet.
He spoke just two days after ICC chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said she believed war crimes had occurred in Gaza, the West Bank and east Jerusalem. She plans to open an investigation into human rights abuses by Israelis and Palestinians in Gaza, the West Bank and east Jerusalem. But first she has asked the pre-trial chamber to rule on the question of whether the ICC can consider Palestine a state for the purposes of adjudicating this issue, and if so, does the ICC have jurisdiction over all the territory in question.
Netanyahu said that with the prosecutor’s decision, the ICC had become ammunition in the political battle against the state of Israel.
There are “three absurd things” here, he said.
The ICC is supposed to the arena where nations can combat serious human rights abuses, that have occurred in countries where the is no legal system, Netanyahu said.
Instead, what has happened here, the ICC accepted a claim by the Palestinians who do not have a state, against the only democracy in the Middle East, over which the ICC has no jurisdiction, Netanyahu said,
Second, the ICC is trying to turn the fact that Jews live in their biblical homeland into a war crime, which goes against historical truth, he said.
Lastly, he said, “who is being accused here, Iran, Syria or Turkey? No, Israel, the only democracy in the Middle East,” he said.
Israel will fight for its right and its historical truth with all the tools it has, Netanyahu said.
Netanyahu thanked US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for the strong statement he issued Friday against the ICC and in support of Israel.
The Prime Minister said he hoped to approve more money for the residents of southern Israel, who have been living under the threat of Gaza rockets and incendiary balloons.


Tags war crimes icc Mike Pompeo
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Don't like Ehud Olmert? You should still read what he has to say By JPOST EDITORIAL
The Bennett defense doctrine By YAAKOV KATZ
It’s hard to know how to define the 2010s, but OMG it's #2020 By LIAT COLLINS
Hillel Fuld Hillel's Tech Corner: Solution for female urine incontinence By HILLEL FULD
Ruthie Blum Impeaching the United States electorate By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by