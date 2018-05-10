Netanyahu says Iran crossed red line, warns Assad against helping Tehran

Israel's retaliatory strikes against Iranian targets in Syria serve as a warning for the regime of President Bashar Assad, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday, making clear the IDF will act against Syrian forces if they assist Iran militarily against the Jewish state.



"Yesterday, I gave the Assad regime a clear message: our actions target Iranian forces in Syria," Netanyahu said ahead of a security cabinet meeting to discuss the rising tensions in the north. "But if the Syrian army acts against us, we will take action against it."





"The international community must prevent the entrenchment of the Al Quds Force in Syria," he continued. "We must come together to chop off its evil spreading tentacles in Syria, and everywhere else."Israel struck 50 Iranian targets in Syria after the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corp’s Quds Force fired 20 rockets toward Israel’s front defensive line in the Golan Heights early Thursday morning.The targets all belonged to the Quds Force and included intelligence sites, logistics headquarters, a military compound and logistics complex in Kiswah near the Syrian capital of Damascus, weapons storage sites belonging at Damascus International Airport, intelligence systems and installations, as well as observation, military posts and military hardware in the buffer zone.Iran's overnight attack faced harsh criticism from the U.S., Germany, Britain and France "The Iranian regime’s deployment into Syria of offensive rocket and missile systems aimed at Israel is an unacceptable and highly dangerous development for the entire Middle East," the White House said in a statement Thursday.Israel Air Force jets were met with heavy anti-aircraft fire from Syrian regime during the operation and in return, five air defense batteries were destroyed by Israel.There were no injuries or damage from the barrage as no projectile landed inside Israel and four missiles were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system. Netanyahu emphasized that the Islamic Republic's attack "failed.""Iran crossed a red line, and we responded proportionally," Netanyahu said. "The IDF carried out very extensive strikes against Iranian targets in Syria. Thanks to our troops’ defensive and offensive preparedness, the Iranian action failed.""The IDF carried out very extensive strikes against Iranian targets in Syria," he continued. "Thanks to our troops’ defensive and offensive preparedness, the Iranian action failed. No rocket landed in Israeli territory."The prime minister threatened to preemptively strike anyone who prepares to harm Israel."Whoever harms us, we will respond sevenfold, and those who prepare to harm us, we will preempt them. That’s what we did and what [it's what] we will do in the future."Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.