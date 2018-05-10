May 10 2018
|
Iyar, 25, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Netanyahu says Iran crossed red line, warns Assad against helping Tehran

"Iran crossed a red line, and we responded proportionally," Netanyahu said in a Facebook post.

By
May 10, 2018 19:46
2 minute read.

Iran targets Israel from Syria, Israel responds, May 10, 2018 (Reuters)

Iran targets Israel from Syria, Israel responds, May 10, 2018 (Reuters)

Israel's retaliatory strikes against Iranian targets in Syria serve as a warning for the regime of President Bashar Assad, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday, making clear the IDF will act against Syrian forces if they assist Iran militarily against the Jewish state.

"Yesterday, I gave the Assad regime a clear message: our actions target Iranian forces in Syria," Netanyahu said ahead of a security cabinet meeting to discuss the rising tensions in the north. "But if the Syrian army acts against us, we will take action against it."

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


"The international community must prevent the entrenchment of the Al Quds Force in Syria," he continued. "We must come together to chop off its evil spreading tentacles in Syria, and everywhere else."

Israel struck 50 Iranian targets in Syria after the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corp’s Quds Force fired 20 rockets toward Israel’s front defensive line in the Golan Heights early Thursday morning.

The targets all belonged to the Quds Force and included intelligence sites, logistics headquarters, a military compound and logistics complex in Kiswah near the Syrian capital of Damascus, weapons storage sites belonging at Damascus International Airport, intelligence systems and installations, as well as observation, military posts and military hardware in the buffer zone.

Iran's overnight attack faced harsh criticism from the U.S., Germany, Britain and France.

"The Iranian regime’s deployment into Syria of offensive rocket and missile systems aimed at Israel is an unacceptable and highly dangerous development for the entire Middle East," the White House said in a statement Thursday.

Israel Air Force jets were met with heavy anti-aircraft fire from Syrian regime during the operation and in return, five air defense batteries were destroyed by Israel.

There were no injuries or damage from the barrage as no projectile landed inside Israel and four missiles were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system. Netanyahu emphasized that the Islamic Republic's attack "failed."

"Iran crossed a red line, and we responded proportionally," Netanyahu said. "The IDF carried out very extensive strikes against Iranian targets in Syria. Thanks to our troops’ defensive and offensive preparedness, the Iranian action failed."

"The IDF carried out very extensive strikes against Iranian targets in Syria," he continued. "Thanks to our troops’ defensive and offensive preparedness, the Iranian action failed. No rocket landed in Israeli territory."

The prime minister threatened to preemptively strike anyone who prepares to harm Israel.

"Whoever harms us, we will respond sevenfold, and those who prepare to harm us, we will preempt them. That’s what we did and what [it's what] we will do in the future."

Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.


Related Content

Iran missile
May 10, 2018
Defense expert: Iran did not deploy it's best missiles in Thursday attack

By YONAH JEREMY BOB

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut