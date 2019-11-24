The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

New Arabic 'Sesame Street' aims to help refugee children

According to the show's executive producer, Scott Cameron, the show aims to each social-emotional skills such as "coping strategies like counting to five and belly breathing."

By AARON REICH  
NOVEMBER 24, 2019 22:45
Sesame Street creator Joan Ganz Cooney poses with some of the cast during a 40th anniversary street naming celebration in New York (photo credit: SHANNON STAPLETON/ REUTERS)
Sesame Street creator Joan Ganz Cooney poses with some of the cast during a 40th anniversary street naming celebration in New York
(photo credit: SHANNON STAPLETON/ REUTERS)
For the first time, the most famous street in children's television is coming out in Arabic in an effort to help refugee children, CNN reported.
Throughout its 50 years of running, acclaimed children's show Sesame Street has been aired in over 70 languages and 150 countries around the world, including Rehov SumSum (Sesame Street in Hebrew), which aired in Israel in multiple versions since the '80s. The series has reached an iconic status in children oriented television, and has won more awards than any other children's show.
In 1996, a survey reported that 95% of all American preschoolers had watched the show by age three.
Now, the residents of Sesame Street are plying their trade in Arabic in a new series titled Ahlan Simsim, as a result of a joint effort between the Sesame Workshop and the International Rescue Committee (IRC).
According to the IRC, over six million children have been displaced due to the ever escalating Syria crisis, leaving them in the middle of tragedy and chaos they can hardly begin to easily process. Many of these children have most of their memories consisting of violence and chaos, including the deaths of friends and family.
According to the IRC, the average refugee is displaced for 20 years. As a result, children are robbed of almost all aspects of childhood – including education.
"Less than 2% of all humanitarian aid funding goes on education, even though half of the world's refugees are kids," IRC president and CEO David Miliband said in a recent interview on 60 Minutes.
The new show, as well as the development of services that are able to directly reach refugee children, was the result of a $100 million MacArthur Foundation award won by the two organizations in 2017.
According to Sesame Workshop, first season of Ahlan Simsim is slated to air locally in February 2020 across the region, but will also be available digitally.
Rather than simply be a simple translation of the American version, Ahlan Simsim stars two main characters: A young Muppet boy new to the neighborhood named Jad and a Muppet girl named Basma that befriends him. The two are followed by a baby goat named Ma'zooza.
It is implied that Jad is a refugee himself.
However, classic residents of Sesame Street like Elmo, Grover and Cookie Monster are also set to feature.
According to the show's executive producer, Scott Cameron, the show aims to teach social-emotional skills such as "coping strategies like counting to five and belly breathing.
"We know from research that these 'emotional ABCs' are especially important for kids who've experienced the trauma of war and displacement."
"A big part of the program is doing research in order to learn what works and what doesn't for children in crisis settings," Hallie Ruvin, spokesperson for Sesame Workshop, told CNN. "There is little research out there about what interventions work best, and Ahlan Simsim will double the existing evidence base," through research conducted by NYU's Global TIES for Children Center.
According to Ruvin, the program aims to share their findings in order to encourage both governments and humanitarian organizations to incorporate similar programs and invest resources in early childhood crisis settings.
While the television series is set to premier in 2020, the direct reaching services were launched in November 2018.
These early childhood development facilitators work with children face-to-face in shelters, tents and apartments in countries throughout the region.
However, the IRC also runs center-based services, such as preschool classrooms – which, of course, will soon be equipped with Ahlan Simsim videos, stories and other teachers' aid materials.


Tags refugees refugee children Sesame Street
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel first By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak Reality Check: Follow the Nixon model By JEFF BARAK
My word: Diplomatic declarations and facts on the ground By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong: Israel’s battle on the ‘home front’ By RUTHIE BLUM
Letters November 25, 2019: Life after indictment By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Most Read

1 Netanyahu, Gantz spin minority coalition in push for unity compromise
President Reuven Rivlin pictured with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz
2 Likud calls emergency meeting, political system gears up for dramatic week
Reuven Rivlin, Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu meet on September 23, 2019.
3 Qatar knew about Iran's attacks in Gulf of Oman, did not warn U.S. - report
An Emirati official watches members of the U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet as they prepare to escort journalists to tanker at a U.S. NAVCENT facility near the port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates June 19, 2019. The Fifth Fleet protects oil shipping lanes in he region
4 Protests erupt across Iran, burning banks, angry over gas prices
People protest against increased gas price, on a highway in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019.
5 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by