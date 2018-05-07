May 07 2018
|
Iyar, 22, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

No hidden room in King Tut's tomb, researchers say

The announcement is a disappointment to those who hoped to find the resting place of the lost Queen Nefertiti.

By REUTERS
May 7, 2018 16:02
1 minute read.

Researchers say no hidden room in King Tut's tomb, May 26, 2018 (Reuters)

Researchers say no hidden room in King Tut's tomb, May 26, 2018 (Reuters)

Researchers at Italy's Turin Polytechnic University have found no evidence of the existence of any hidden chambers behind the walls of ancient Egypt's boy-king Tutankhamun's tomb, the Antiquities Ministry said on Sunday.

Experts have been divided over the existence of a concealed chamber behind the tomb, which some believe could be the final resting place of the lost queen, Nefertiti.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


There is huge international interest in Nefertiti, who died in the 14th century BC and is thought to be Tutankhamen's stepmother. Any confirmation of her final resting place would be the most remarkable Egyptian archaeological find so far this century.

Discovery of Nefertiti, whose chiselled cheek-bones and regal beauty were immortalized in a 3,300-year old bust now in a Berlin museum, would shed fresh light on what remains a mysterious period of Egyptian history.

The Egyptian Antiquities Ministry said in a statement that months of studies by Italy's Polytechnic University in Turin has shown that no such chamber exists.

"The studies... have shown that no chambers exist, or even an indication that any threshold or door frames, which contradicts the previous theory that had assumed the existence of passages or chambers adjacent or inside the burial chamber of King Tutankhamun," the statement quoted Mostafa Waziri, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, as saying.

In 2015, the antiquities minister said that there was a "90 percent" chance that there was something behind the walls of Tutankhamun's tomb after initial reading of radar imaging suggesting that such a chamber exists.


Related Content

May 7, 2018
Comment: Iran deal collapse would endanger U.S. in Iraq

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut