PA asks Palestinian workers in Israel to return amid coronavirus outbreak

All workers returning from Israel will have to stay at home in quarantine for 14 days. Those who show symptoms should contact their nearest health center immediately.

The announcement came as the Israeli government met to discuss new regulations to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

People, according to the new rules, will only be allowed to leave their homes within 100 meters; leisure activities will only be allowed within walking distance and sporting events - even on one’s own - are forbidden.

Existing guidelines would not change with regards to traveling to and from work, but any company would be allowed to check their employees’ temperature before letting them enter the building. The ability to buy food, medicine or other essential products would not be limited even after the decision is approved, the Prime Minister's Office explained.

Maayan Jaffe-Hoffman contributed to this report.