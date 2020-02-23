PA shuts facilities visited by Korean tourists amid coronavirus scare

The Palestinian Authority has decided to close all facilities and restaurants recently visited by a Korean tourist delegation, after learning that some of the tourists were found infected with the coronavirus after they returned to their country.PA Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh, who also serves as interior minister, said in a statement: “A number of the facilities visited by the tourist delegation are known to us, and we have dealt with the issue by ordering their closure to carry the necessary checks to protect workers in these facilities and their visitors.” Shtayyeh said that other facilities visited by the Korean tourists were still unknown to the PA. “We hope the owners will show a sense of responsibility, inform the responsible authorities and abide by the instructions,” he said. “Failure to adhere to this will put them under the legal responsibility.”The PA announced on Sunday that no cases of coronavirus have been found in the West Bank so far and said the relevant ministries are actively following up on the matter.The PA Health Ministry said the Korean group visited Jerusalem, Nablus, Jericho, Bethlehem and Hebron from February 8 to 15, and it was found that some of its members were infected with the coronavirus upon their return to their country.The ministry urged all Palestinians who were in contact with the Korean group or were close to it, less than two meters away for at least 15 minutes, to place themselves in house quarantine for a period of 14 days, notify the ministry’s preventive medicine department, carry out the coronavirus scan at the nearest health clinic, and comply with health instructions to prevent diseases. The ministry appealed to Palestinians to cooperate with health authorities, and adhere to the recommendations issued by the World Health Organization to prevent the disease to reduce exposure to and transmission of diseases, including covering the mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing, personal hygiene, and safe nutritional practices, washing hands with soap and water or rubbing hands with an alcohol antiseptic, avoiding contact with anyone with cold or flu-like symptoms without protection, avoiding kissing, and seeking medical care in the event of a fever, cough and difficulty breathing.A spokesman for the PA Interior Ministry sought to calm Palestinians by stating that “concern about the coronavirus is permitted, but excessive panic affects all of us.”According to the spokesman, “The circumstance we are experiencing are sensitive and require everyone to adopt the greatest responsibility. This is a national responsibility, because we are facing a global health problem, which means that we are all concerned about it, and not just the government.”The spokesman further warned Palestinians not to publish or circulate news before verifying it, and said that “any news can harm society and affect social and health security.”