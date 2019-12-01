The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

PLO invites Israelis to Ramallah on Partition Plan anniversary

Fatah General Jibril Rajoub praised the Israelis; a Neturei Karta rabbi was booed by the crowd.

By LEON SVERDLOV  
DECEMBER 1, 2019 13:47
General Jibril Rajoub (photo credit: LEON SVERDLOV)
General Jibril Rajoub
(photo credit: LEON SVERDLOV)
Close to 300 Israelis came to the Palestinian presidential headquarters in the Ramallah Muqata'a on Thursday to celebrate the 72 anniversary of the 1947 Partition Plan.
"I hope that my family, my people and the Palestinian leadership – which I myself am part of – will realize what the presence of hundreds of Israelis [in Ramallah] on the anniversary of November 29 means," said Fatah Central Committee Secretary-General Jibril Rajoub.
"This is a notable message that there is an Israeli partner [for peace]," Rajoub said. "I [call upon] the Israelis [to] understand us well. Many Palestinians see [former Kahane Chai head] Baruch Marzel and [Transportation Minister Bezalel] Smotrich, [as Israel's representatives] and these faces do not represent you."
November 29 is commemorated in the Palestinian Authority as well as the Palestinian diaspora and the UN as the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People. On November 29, 1947, the UN General Assembly voted in favor of Resolution 181, commonly known as the Partition Plan.
The plan came fifth after the Peel Plan of 1937, the Woodhead Plans of 1939, the Anglo-American Plan of 1945 and the Morrison-Grady Plan of 1946. It was rejected by the Palestinian leadership and accepted by the Yishuv, while the previous plans were rejected by both sides.
The announcement of the 1947 plan caused a wave of intercommunal violence in Palestine, which later turned into a full-scale civil war. In 1948, Israel declared independence and war broke out with the Arab states. In 1977, the UN declared November 29 the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian people to commemorate the expulsion of 700,000 Palestinians during the war.
"Many claim that the Palestinians did not accept the partition plan," Rajoub said. "We did – in 1988 [in former PLO leader Yasser Arafat's Palestinian declaration of independence]." He insisted that there is no other way to solve the conflict than a two-state solution.
"An independent Palestinian state in the 1967 borders; west Jerusalem being the political capital of the state of Israel, east Jerusalem being the political capital of Palestine, and a Jerusalem that would be open to all religions," Rajoub said. "Let's join forces – join hands – and fight together against the occupation."
General Rajoub was in Israeli prison for leading PLO cells and attacking Israeli soldiers in the 1980s. During the Oslo Accords, he led a major crackdown on Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad to prevent the terrorist organizations from hindering the peace process with Israel.
The Israelis who came to the Muqata'a were mostly left-wing activists, with some also being religious leaders, former MKs, bereaved parents and residents of Gaza Border communities. One of the speakers was Standing Together member Rula Dawoud, an Arab Israeli from the Galilee and an LGBTQ+ rights activist. Dawoud has organized the Lod Pride Parade – the first Pride event in a mixed, Jewish-Arab city.
Another speaker was Iris Segev, a member of the Parents Circle Families Forum, a movement that brings together Israeli and Palestinian families who had lost their loved ones to the conflict. Segev's son, Nimrod, was killed in the Second Lebanon War.
"I wish that Allah will bless the Palestinian people, that you will gain your long-awaited independence as soon as possible and that peace will come," she said. Her words received a standing ovation from the guests.
A speaker who did not receive such a warm reaction though was Rabbi Meir Hirsh, a Haredi leader of Neturei Karta, a radical anti-Zionist branch of Ultra-Orthodox Judaism.
"We despise the Zionist entity," Hirsh said, referring to Israel. He argued that Zionists "have no right to represent the Jewish people or speak in its name." He said that "the name 'Israel' that [the Zionists] are using is a falsification like no other. The Zionists and their leaders do not belong to the Jewish people."
Hirsh's words aggravated the audience, which booed him. Another representative of the branch stood up to defend the rabbi, shouting "Who do you think you are, filthy leftists? Liars! You did the massacre, you!"
The event's organizer, Dr. Ziad Darwish of PLO's Committee for Interaction with the Israeli Society, tried to calm the crowd. "Excuse me, gentlemen, we have heard you, please have respect for the [speakers]," he said. "We are the hosts here and we decide who speaks."
The speakers criticized US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's announcement concerning the West Bank settlements. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas later urged the EU to recognize a Palestinian state in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, with east Jerusalem as its capital.
Earlier this month, Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn urged the European Union to recognize Palestine, arguing that a recognition "by the whole EU would be a signal that the Palestinians have a need for a homeland, a state, just like the Israelis."


Tags Peace Ramallah Peace Deal With Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Set a prisoner policy By JPOST EDITORIAL
Where are the protests against Netanyahu? By YAAKOV KATZ
Hillel Fuld Hillel's Tech Corner: Hospital treatment at home By HILLEL FULD
Pressing charges and Netanyahu’s trials By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: No, Israel’s not imploding By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Is the Bible right? Newly discovered fossils show snakes had legs
A snake is seen while a tract of the Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by loggers and farmers in Porto Velho, Brazil August 24, 2019
2 107 House Dems to Pompeo: Reverse settlement announcement ‘immediately’
U.S. Rep Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and U.S. Rep Ilhan Omar (D-MN)
3 Mike Pence trip to Iraq total disaster, failed to meet officials - Iran
US Vice President Mike Pence gives a speech during the conference on peace and security in the Middle East in Warsaw, on February 14, 2019
4 Is Michael Bloomberg, Jewish Dem. candidate, good for Israel?
Former New York City Mayor and possible 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks at the Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., January 29, 2019.
5 Hezbollah energy threat could send Israel back to biblical times
Iran's proxies, including Hezbollah, are empowered throughout the Middle East
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by