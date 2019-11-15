NYC Conference
JPOST Digital Library
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Palestinian Authority outlaws child marriage

Mohammad Shtayyeh's government raises minimum age of consent to 18.

Meanwhile in India: Krishna, then 14, sits with her baby Alok outside her house in a village near Baran in 2013. Krishna married her husband Gopal when she was 11 and he was 13; India's legal age for marriage is 18, but marriages like these are common, especial in poor, rural areas. (photo credit: DANISH SIDDIQUI/ REUTERS)
Meanwhile in India: Krishna, then 14, sits with her baby Alok outside her house in a village near Baran in 2013. Krishna married her husband Gopal when she was 11 and he was 13; India's legal age for marriage is 18, but marriages like these are common, especial in poor, rural areas.
(photo credit: DANISH SIDDIQUI/ REUTERS)
Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh’s government has passed a law setting the minimum age for matrimony at 18 for both genders in an effort to reduce rates of early marriage.
“The new law is meant to protect Palestinian families and ensure the advancement of Palestinian women,” the government stated when it announced the coming law on July 27.
Exceptional cases will be determined by the chief justice.
According to statistics published by the Women’s Affairs Center in Gaza City, 37% of married Palestinian females wed when they were under the age of 18, including 5% who married before the age of 15. 63% of young married women suffer violence at the hands of their husband, and 95% will not recommend early marriage for their daughters.
Child marriage is thought to contribute to the high rate of divorce in the Palestinian territories.
“This law came to put an end to the phenomenon of early marriage in Palestinian society and give females a chance to exercise their right to education,” Ahmad Majdalani, the PA’s social affairs minister, told The Media Line. “It’s an important law that will positively reflect on Palestinian society.”
Majdalani stressed that females have the right to fully live their childhood and utilize their youth to mature physically and psychologically.
“Females are not ready or able to start a family when they themselves are very young,” he said, adding that both genders need space.
Until now, the minimum age for marriage in the West Bank has been 15 for females and 16 for males, while in the Gaza Strip it has been 17 for females and 18 for males. Judges had the power to decide otherwise in certain cases – for example, if the girl was mature and her father approved.
Palestinian women, speaking to The Media Line, expressed hope and joy over the new law, although some remained critical of certain aspects.
“At 18, girls are still very young to get married, in my opinion,” Cathren, 27, said, although she added that it was still much better than the previous minimum age.
“I think the age is fine as long as another clause is included stating that females must give full consent to the marriage.”
Rola, 52, told The Media Line that at the age of 18, females are not mature enough to wed. Besides, it is a time for them to learn about life from experience.
“I prefer that both genders wait to get married at least until after they graduate from college,” she said. “They need to define their priorities and figure out who they are before making such a lifetime decision.”
Hanadi, 56, believes that raising the minimum age is in the best interest of females both health-wise and socially.
“Nowadays, girls are different than we were in the past; they aren’t ready for marriage biologically,” she elaborated. “I got married when I was 17, but the times were different. I was ready to be a wife, mother and student at the same time. However, not all females [today] have the capacity to do that.”
Still, Hanadi believes that 18 is not too young.
“It’s appropriate. The [minimum] age of marriage shouldn’t be raised more than that so as to avoid rebellion,” she said, explaining that the current young generation is very worldly thanks to the Internet.
According to the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics, 67% of women who divorced in the Palestinian territories in 2018 were aged 18 to 29, versus 55% for men.
Dina Azouni, a young Palestinian activist, feels the new law is a great improvement although the main focus should be on whether or not there is genuine consent by the female.
“The dangerous cases are when women are forced to get married because their family wants money,” Azouni told The Media Line. “Setting the legal age at 18 is a step forward, but this doesn’t eliminate the problem of forced marriages in our country.”
Each week, thousands of Palestinian women and girls gather in the West Bank and elsewhere, demanding an end to physical, psychological, sexual and economic violence against women, and seeking a family protection law. As a result of the demonstrations, the PA’s Women’s Affairs Ministry said the government would enact a family protection law by the end of this year.
As for the new law on the age of consent, one women believes it came 25 years too late.
“It should have been one of the first laws passed by the Palestinian Authority,” Nahed Abu Tomeh, a West Bank activist, told The Media Line.
“The Palestinian government [at the time] had no real political will to make the decision as it wanted to avoid confrontations with those who were against the determination of an age for marriage,” she claimed.
Abu Tomeh added that the PA now had no choice in the matter, pointing out that it signed the CEDAW (Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women) Protocol in 2014. The protocol, adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 1979, calls on countries to eliminate all forms of discrimination against women.


Tags Palestinian Authority marriage child bride
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Gaza report card: Assassination revealed IDF's strengths and weaknesses By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Family treasures, Bar Kochba’s cave and a message in time By LIAT COLLINS
Hillel Fuld Hillel's Tech Corner: Time isn’t just money,it can be life or death By HILLEL FULD
An employee arranges an Israeli national flag next to a U.S. one Beyond the red alert By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein. Stars and sand By WARREN GOLDSTEIN

Most Read

1 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
2 Live Updates: Rockets fly over southern Israel, despite ceasefire
Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel
3 Cairo, UN working to halt IDF-Islamic Jihad violence
People run to take cover in Ashkelon after a rocket siren sounded in the city
4 After Gaza rocket fire, Indians tweet #IndiaWithIsrael in show of support
Israeli PM Netanyahu and Indian PM Modi shake hands at a press conference in New Delhi.
5 Bennett's warning to Gaza: Harm us by day, you won't make it through the night
IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi [L] with Defense Minister Naftali Bennett
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by