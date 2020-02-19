Palestinian teen killed by PA police in Jenin amid clashes

Salah Zakareneh, 17, was shot during a "violent clash" with Palestinian security forces and "armed men in the Qabatitya area" on Tuesday, according to the Palestinian health ministry, reported Al Araby. The teenager was shot in the chest, according to the Palestinian Maan news site.

Three people, including one member of the Palestinian security forces, were wounded in the clashes that erupted amid celebrations following the release of a prisoner from an Israeli jail.

The Palestinian Authority formed an investigation committee to determine the circumstances of the teenager's death, according to the Palestinian WAFA news agency. The Prime Minister of the PA, Mohammed Shtayyeh, expressed his condolences to Zakareneh's family.

"We will do our utmost...to demonstrate responsibility and hold accountable those responsible," said Shtayyeh.