The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Palestinians welcome ICC 'war crimes' probe

PA President Mahmoud Abbas described the announcement as a “great day”

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
DECEMBER 21, 2019 17:39
PALESTINIAN AUTHORITY President Mahmoud Abbas (photo credit: OSMAN ORSAL/REUTERS)
PALESTINIAN AUTHORITY President Mahmoud Abbas
(photo credit: OSMAN ORSAL/REUTERS)
The Palestinian Authority, Hamas and several Palestinian factions have welcomed Friday’s announcement by International Criminal Court prosecutor Fatou Bensouda that “war crimes have been or are being committed in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip.”
Bensouda, in a statement, said: “I am satisfied that there is a reasonable basis to proceed with an investigation into the situation in Palestine, pursuant to article 53(1) of the [Rome] Statute.” She said she has asked the ICC’s pre-trial chamber to rule on the question whether the ICC has jurisdiction to hear the case, given the special circumstances relating to the territory in question.”
PA President Mahmoud Abbas described the announcement as a “great day” and said that the ICC would now agree to look into cases previously submitted by the Palestinians against Israel.
“I congratulate our people for this decision,” Abbas said, referring to the announcement by the ICC prosecutor. “This is an historic day, and now any Palestinian affected by the occupation could file a case with the International Criminal Court.”
Several Palestinian factions in the West Bank and Gaza Strip also separately welcomed the announcement, expressing hope that it would result in the indictment of Israeli politicians and IDF soldiers and officers for their alleged role in “war crimes.”
PLO Secretary-General Saeb Erekat said that the decision by the ICC prosecutor to request an opinion by the pre-trial chamber “regarding the scope of the court’s territorial jurisdiction in Palestine is a positive and encouraging step. The move, Erekat said, “brings us closer to the opening of a criminal investigation into the war crimes committed in Palestine, putting an end to the impunity of the perpetrators and contributing to the achievement of justice. It is a message of hope to our people, the victims of those crimes, that justice is indeed possible.”
Erekat warned that any delay in opening the investigation against Israel would “result in more suffering for the Palestinian people as a result of the daily crimes of the Israeli occupation.”
PLO Executive Committee member Hanan Ashrawi welcomed the announcement by the ICC prosecutor as a “positive step forward.” The Palestinians, she said, “view this as an announcement on the impending and long overdue opening of an investigation into the situation in Palestine.”
Ashrawi said that she believes the ICC does have jurisdiction in the West Bank and Gaza Strip “by virtue of Palestine’s accession to the Rome Statute and our communication with the court five years ago granting it such jurisdiction.” She expressed hope that the prosecutor’s request to the pre-trial to rule on the issue of jurisdiction would conclude positively and expeditiously.
Ahmed Majdalani, a senior PLO official in Ramallah, praised the ICC announcement, saying it marked “the beginning of putting the occupation on trial.” The Palestinians, he added, have been waiting for this day for a long time. According to Majdalani, the Palestinians have prepared several files that would be submitted to the ICC concerning Israeli “war crimes.”
PA Minister of Justice Mohammed Shalaldeh said that the announcement marked the beginning of “achieving international justice.” The announcement, he said, is also a warning to those who think they can commit war crimes and crimes against humanity without being held to account.
The ruling Fatah faction called the announcement a “step in the right direction towards achieving justice and prosecuting Israeli war criminals.”
In the Gaza Strip, Hamas praised the ICC announcement as a milestone in the life of the Palestinians and the Palestinian issue.
Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum said that his movement was prepared to facilitate the work of – and cooperate with - any ICC mission investigating Israeli “crimes” against the Palestinians. “This important announcement needs to be translated into action on the ground,” Barhoum said.  
Senior Hamas official Ahmed Bahr called on the ICC to immediately launch an investigation into Israeli “war crimes.”


Tags Gaza West Bank Palestine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Don't like Ehud Olmert? You should still read what he has to say By JPOST EDITORIAL
The Bennett defense doctrine By YAAKOV KATZ
It’s hard to know how to define the 2010s, but OMG it's #2020 By LIAT COLLINS
Hillel Fuld Hillel's Tech Corner: Solution for female urine incontinence By HILLEL FULD
Ruthie Blum Impeaching the United States electorate By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by