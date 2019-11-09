Philippines grant Iranian beauty queen asylum following extradition warrant

Bahareh Zare Bahiri, an Iranian-national and recognized beauty queen, has been granted asylum by the Philippine government after a four-week stand-off in Manila’s Ninoy Aquino international airport - regarding a red notice Iranian authorities put on her alerting Interpol, requesting her extradition back to the Islamic Republic putting a temporary suspension on her international visa.



The "red notice," which Bahari, 31, was notified of upon her arrival at the Philippine airport in Manila on October 17 after returning from a trip to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, was issued by Iranian authorities citing a warrant for her arrest stemming from an offense committed in Iran - a claim which the beauty queen vehemently denies.

Bahari in contrast, who has been living in the Phillipines since 2014 and has not returned to Iran since claims that the charges are false and that instead Iranian regime wishes to extradite her to charge her for her political dissidence and open views regarding the controlling government of the Islamic Republic.“They will kill me”, Bahari told Britain’s Daily Telegraph last months, claiming that she feared for her life if she were to be deported from the southeastern Asian country. Bahari used her social media following to rally support from the international community, including the Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.“When I got out of Iran I started to be a voice of my people, especially women. I always think: ‘How can I make my voice louder?’ So I decided to participate in the beauty pageant. I thought it’d be a good chance to talk about politics," Bahari told the Guardian.“The real reason [Tehran is seeking to extradite me] is that the regime is against political activists and is anti-women. They are trying to silence me, to scare other women in Iran to become quiet. The women of Iran are tired of this regime that doesn’t give basic freedom. When they come to the street sharia police stop them and bring them to the police office: ‘Why do you wear clothes like that?’ It’s like we’re in prison," she continued.The Phillipine justice department gave Bahari her refugee status on November 6, the document from the department said on Sunday. She has now been ordered to go to the Bureau of Immigration so that she may receive her official visa and registration certificate to work and live within the Phillipines - travel documents will also be issued to the Iranian-national stemming from the Phillipine government and Philippine Justice Undersecretary Markk Perete."She will be getting out of the airport and coming into Philippine territory," Perete said.Amnesty International before the asylum decision was made, described Bahari as "a vocal critic of the Iranian authorities and a public opponent of forced veiling. If the Philippines authorities send her to Iran she risks arrest, torture and other ill-treatment, and unfair trial and imprisonment."She represented Iran at the Miss Intercontinental beauty pageant held in Manila last year, and has gained wide notoriety for her work as a model and actress within the country. She entered stardom in 2018, when she raised a poster of Reza Pahlavi, former exiled Iranian crown prince from the revolution of 1979 and harsh critic of the current Iranian government and wore a dress representing the flag of the ousted regime of the time during her catwalk.She has been studying dentistry in the southeastern Asian country since 2014, the same year she left the Islamic Republic, according to a Facebook video.The decision to grant her asylum request was approved after Bahari revealed hermental health due to her four-week detention in the airport - following fears she would be executed upon her deportation.“I’m not in good condition,” Bahareh Zare Bahari, 31, told the Guardian on Wednesday from Manila’s Ninoy Aquino international airport. “My hair has started falling [out, and is in] bad condition because of the stress. Sometimes mentally I become too sick … I have no privacy here, because there’s no door in the room, so I’m always worried when I want to change my clothes.”“All the walls here are white, the bed is white, everything is white … there is always light here. When I check my phone I can’t understand if it’s 7am or 7pm. I’m losing time, sometimes I’m losing my mind.”According to the Guardian, Bahari was reportedly still holed up in the airport, fearing for her life if she left - one day after being given asylum.“I don’t need a government to spend money on me, I can stand on my feet. I just need a safe place to continue my life," she concluded.

