The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Pompeo discusses US attacks on Iranian-militias with world leaders

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the United Nations and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the UAE about the attacks.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 31, 2019 06:29
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks about airstrikes by the US military in Iraq and Syria, at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida (photo credit: REUTERS//TOM BRENNER)
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks about airstrikes by the US military in Iraq and Syria, at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida
(photo credit: REUTERS//TOM BRENNER)
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the United Nations and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates about recent American attacks on Iranian-backed militias in Iraq in response to rocket fire on bases hosting American forces.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday and congratulated him on the US attack on Iranian-backed militias in Iraq.
In his remarks, Netanyahu praised the US's important action against Iran and its militias in the Persian Gulf region. On December 29, the US carried out five airstrikes against Kataib Hezbollah, an Iraqi-based Shi'ite militia that is linked to Iran and is accused of rocket attacks that killed a US contractor and wounded US soldiers.
Pompeo tweeted on Tuesday morning that "Netanyahu and I had a productive call today. We discussed US defensive strikes in Iraq and Syria to counter Iran’s threats. The US will take decisive action to defend its citizens and interests."
The secretary of state discussed the recent attacks by the US on Iranian-backed militias in Iraq with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday night.
"I made clear that our defensive action was aimed at deterring Iran and protecting American lives," tweeted Pompeo.
The secretary of state and crown prince expressed their "deep concerns" regarding the Kataib Hezbollah attacks on Coalition Forces in Iraq, according to a State Department spokesperson.
Pompeo and Al Nahyan agreed that the American actions "to protect coalition interests were defensive, proportionate, and justified," according to the spokesperson. Pompeo thanked the crown prince for the UAE’s support and engagement concerning many regional challenges and agreed to continue to "work together to counter Iran’s malign behavior."
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud and Pompeo discussed the attacks on Tuesday and agreed that "the Iranian regime and its proxies continue to be a destabilizing force in the region and that nations have a right to defend themselves in the face of these threats."
Pompeo stressed to the Saudi crown prince that attacks by Iran or its proxies that harm Americans or American allies or interests will "be answered with a decisive response, as demonstrated yesterday." He also thanked the crown prince for Saudi Arabia's support and engagement with many regional challenges.
Saudi Arabia condemned attacks launched last week by Iranian regime-backed militias against American forces in Iraq, an official source said in statement published by the state-owned Saudi Press Agency.
The US military carried out airstrikes on Sunday against the Kataib Hezbollah militia in response to the killing of a US civilian contractor in a Friday rocket attack on an Iraqi military base, officials said.
Omri Nahmias and Reuters contributed to this report.



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Iran Iraq United Nations saudi arabia United Arab Emirates Antonio Guterres Mike Pompeo
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Palestinian Authority vs Hamas: What is the difference? - Analysis By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Think about it: Israel and the ICC By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Devsena Mishra Citizenship Amendment Act of India a hope for refugees By DEVSENA MISHRA
Gil Troy Biblical Hebron is a complicated, historic, heartbreaking hot spot By GIL TROY
Seth Frantzman Who is Kataib Hezbollah, the group the US attacked in Iraq and Syria? By SETH J. FRANTZMAN

Most Read

1 Iran publicly hangs man on homosexuality charges
People stage a mock hanging as they protest outside German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin February 4, 2013, where Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi's was due to deliver a speech.
2 Hamas 'promoting' Donald Trump's Deal of the Century, says Fatah
Fatah and Hamas officials wait for a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and representatives of Palestinian groups and movements as a part of an intra-Palestinian talks in Moscow, Russia February 12, 2019
3 New York Times columnist slammed for article on Jewish intelligence
Bret Stephens, former editor-in-chief of The Jerusalem Post and winner of the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for Commentary, is an op-ed columnist for The New York Times
4 Netanyahu met Germany's Merkel, but this image stole the show - photo 9
Top 10 photographs of the decade
5 Pompeo discusses US attacks on Iranian-militias with world leaders
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks about airstrikes by the US military in Iraq and Syria, at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
US politics
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by