Pro-Iran Deal Mogherini ends five years as EU Foreign policy chief

Mogherini was one of the key voices in Europe and among the most high-profile supporters of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or Iran Deal.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
DECEMBER 1, 2019 10:57
European Union flags fly near the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, October 4, 2019 (photo credit: YVES HERMAN/REUTERS)
European Union flags fly near the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, October 4, 2019
(photo credit: YVES HERMAN/REUTERS)
Federica Mogherini, who was all-smiles when she frequently met with Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif over the last five years, has ended her mandate as the EU High Representative for Foreign Policy and Security. A former Italian Foreign Minister, she tweeted thanks to those who helped contribute to making the European Union a pillar of multilateralism and defender of human rights. However, as foreign policy chief she was often criticized for being soft on Iran and Russia, while being harshly critical of Israel.
Mogherini was one of the key voices in Europe and among the most high-profile supporters of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or Iran Deal. Since May 2018 when the US left the deal, Moghherini worked tirelessly not only to preserve the European commitments to Iran but also to excuse Iran’s ratcheting up of tensions. In September in New York City she met with ministers from the European Union, including France, the UK, Germany, and China, Russia and Iran. This was called the EU+2 framework. She said she welcomed efforts that were made to open channels of dialogue to respect the JCPOA. “We will continue to work together with the unity of purpose to try and preserve it.”
She was frequently seen with Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif in press conferences where she appeared to joke, laugh and smile with the Iranian official, a stark comparison to her more serious tone with other world leaders. But even with other world leaders, in contrast to her claims to care about human rights, the EU foreign policy chief appeared to be enthralled by authoritarians. This concern had been raised by an article at Brookings in 2014, noting she was the “wrong choice for Europe.” At the time the article noted that eastern European states had objected to Mogherini “due to concerns that she was too soft on Russia and lacked foreign policy experience.” Lithuania even appeared to view her as “pro-Kremlin.”
Mogherni was born in 1973 and came to Italy’s parliament in 2008 with the center-left. She was appointed foreign minister in 2014 and soon after that she was off to the EU to run  foreign policy. Mogherini was slammed in 2017 by European security experts and parliamentarians from 21 countries for not doing enough to counter Russian disinformation campaigns. The concerns were raised throughout 2017, with an article at Politico noting that activists and foreign ministries across Europe were concerned  that Mogherini was soft on Russia.
She presided over a period of crises in Europe, from the conflict in Ukraine that pitted pro-EU forces against Russia, to the migration crises of 2015 and the rise of populism. Under Mogherini the EU transferred billions of Euros to Turkey to keep refugees from coming to Europe. The latest transfer was a $1.7 billion grant to Turkey in March. Mogherini didn’t give in on every demand by foreign powers threatening Europe. She released a statement warning Turkey against its “unilateral action” when Turkey invaded Syria in October 2019 and attacked Kurdish fighters.
On Iran however Mogherini was obsessed with keeping the JCPOA intact. Even as Iran ramped up threats to enrich uranium and stockpile material far beyond the 2015 agreement, Mogherini scrambled to find a solution. In July of this year she said she regretted Iran’s decisions and hoped Tehran would reverse them. In Helsinki in August she said her role was to preserve the full implementation of the agreements. Even as Iran broke the regulations on stockpiling low-enriched uranium and began to work towards new enrichment and new centrifuges, the EU chief said there was momentum to somehow appease Iran into stopping its enrichment drive.
In Brussels in July Mogherini said that “the dispute resolution mechanism is the mechanism foreseen in case of significant non-compliance.” Far from the promises of “snap-back,” European countries wanted to find a way to meet Iran’s demands. Iran gave Europe an ultimatum of  60 days in May 2019. The European Council on Foreign Relations sad that Europe and Iran could prioritize a special mechanism for trade to get around US sanctions. This is called INSTEX and there were discussions on how to link it to China and India. However, despite the claims that there were only 60 days to save the deal, by November EU countries were still working to save it. This appears to be Mogherini’s legacy, and she wanted it preserved for her depature and the end of her five-year mandate. Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell, who will take over for Mogherini, appears to channel her views on Iran’s deviations from the agreement not being too significant.
The EU is transitioning from the pre-2014 era to a new era after Mogherini in which Borrell foresees it using the “language of power” more. He says this isn’t what the EU wanted but the challenging environment has forced Europe’s hand. This will mean positioning Europe between the US and China on trade issues and also working with Iran or Russia, while dealing with changes in Africa that affect Europe.
Under Mogherini Zarif always had a welcome in Europe, greeting with the kind of jovial happiness that appears reserved for allies. This is part of the message to Iran, it is not a message related to human rights abuses such as the hundreds killed in protests in November. Instead, countries are rushing to join  the INSTEX “barter mechanism” for circumventing US sanctions. France,  Germany, the  UK, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Holland, Norway and Sweden  are  already on board. Support for INSTEX may be among Mogherini’s man legacies. She said in January that it was essential alongside  the listing of sanctions on Iran. “The instrument launched today will provide economic operators with the necessary framework to pursue legitimate trade with Iran.
Mogherini was a frequent critic of Israeli policy. She slammed Israeli “settlements” on  November 18, calling on Israel to end “settlement activity, in line with its obligations as an occupying power.” She met  Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a press  conference in Belgium in October 2017, but  did not appear to have as positive a relationship with Israeli officials as she did Iran’s  Zarif. In July 2018 she also attacked Israel’s Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan after comments by Israel critiquing EU funding of various NGOs in the Palestinian areas. She also cancelled a trip to Israel in 2018. She didn’t reserve criticism only  for Israel, she was also tough on Turkey in statements in February 2018, critiquing Turkey for human rights abuses.
Mogherini’s departure may be more symbolic than substantive. Her successor will likely continue her policies. The EU is such a large collection of different states that it has never set upon having a truly robust foreign policy or security policy. However, it does work on multilateral avenues to do things like support the Iran Deal and pay Turkey to keep refugees away. This, and other policies, such as its critique of Israel, has long-term ramifications.


Tags Iran gilad erdan Palestinian
