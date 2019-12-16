The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Qatar donates further $20.7 million to Palestinians in Syria

The donation brings this year's total up to $40 million, to be spent on education and health services.

By DONNA RACHEL EDMUNDS  
DECEMBER 16, 2019 05:47
A Palestinian refugee gestures as he takes part in a rally against Bahrain's economic workshop for U.S. Mideast peace plan, at Yarmouk Palestinian camp in Damascus, Syria June 25, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/YAMAM AL SHAAR)
A Palestinian refugee gestures as he takes part in a rally against Bahrain's economic workshop for U.S. Mideast peace plan, at Yarmouk Palestinian camp in Damascus, Syria June 25, 2019.
(photo credit: REUTERS/YAMAM AL SHAAR)
The Qatar Fund For Development (QFFD) and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) have signed an agreement which will see Qatar contribute US$ 20.7 million toward providing basic services to Palestinians in Syria.
The amount brings the total contributed by the Qatar Fund up to US$ 40 million this year, representing a 20% drop on last year's total figure of US$ 50 million. The figure made Qatar one of the top ten donors last year, providing materials for 711 UNRWA schools, and reaching 530,000 students.
The agreement was signed by His Excellency Mr. Khalifa bin Jassim Al-Kuwari, Director General of QFFD and Acting UNRWA Commissioner-General Mr. Christian Saunders. 
“The State of Qatar and the Qatar Fund for Development are demonstrating once again their commitment to supporting Palestine refugees,” said Acting UNRWA Commissioner-General Mr. Saunders. “This generous donation to the UNRWA operations and activities in Syria comes at a time of intense financial challenge for the Agency. We are truly grateful for this additional funding and look forward to further expanding the cooperation between UNRWA, the QFFD and the State of Qatar in 2020 and beyond.”
This year's funds will once again go toward education for Palestinians, in particular vocational and technical education and training. It will also fund basic health services for 445,000 Palestinians in Syria.
His Excellency Mr. Khalifa bin Jassim Al-Kuwari, said, “This agreement is an affirmation of the steadfast and firm position of the State of Qatar regarding the Palestinian issue and the State of Qatar’s special interest in the education and health sector, believing in their importance and their role in building a decent life for brothers in Palestine.
He added: "Furthermore, the leadership of the State of Qatar has exerted significant efforts in development and humanitarian aid sectors in order to serve the Palestinian people in a sustainable manner. We support the pivotal role played by UNRWA and we are confident that UNRWA will use these resources in the optimally.”


