Report: Palestinian arrested in Italy for plan to poison public water

An Italian police officer patrols near a closed road.
(photo credit: MASSIMO PINCA/REUTERS)
Italian police arrested a 38-year-old Palestinian in Macomer, Sardinia on Wednesday who was reportedly planning to poison the island’s drinking water.
The suspect, who has a Palestinian passport and a Italian residency permit, was arrested Wednesday morning in Macomer.
Italian police were monitoring the suspect for an extended period before his arrest. Security forces requested urgent precautionary measures due to the high risk of the suspected case, and a judge authorized an operation within a few hours.
Italian security forces secured the town of 10,000, and arrested the suspect when he left his home.
