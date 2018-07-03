Report: Shin Bet restores security for Barak after Iran plot suspicions

Former prime minister of Israel Ehud Barak.
(photo credit: REUTERS/HERWIG PRAMMER)
X
Shin Bet security forces have decided to restore protective security measures for former prime ministers Ehud Barak and Ehud Olmert, Channel 2 reported Tuesday evening.
The Ministerial Committee for Shin Bet Affairs, headed by Intelligence Minister Yisrael Katz, is set to meet Wednesday to discuss a proposal that would extend the time period for which former prime ministers receive security protection to 20 years. The committee is expected to approve the proposal.
Currently, former prime ministers receive Shin Bet services for five years after leaving office, and seven during trips abroad.
On Monday, Channel 2 revealed that Barak had met with Shin Bet director Nadav Argaman
over matters related to his personal safety and security - allegedly, on suspicions that Iran plotted to harm his while he was abroad.