Syria says it hit 'targets' after alleged Israeli strike on Iranian bases

Israeli Air Force F15 planes fly during an aerial demonstration at a graduation ceremony for Israeli air force pilots at the Hatzerim air base in southern Israel, December 27, 2017..
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Syrian air defenses have intercepted and shot down “enemy targets” over Kiswah in southern Damascus, Syrian news agency Sana reported Thursday nights.
According to the Jordanian newspaper Al-Hadath, Israeli jets struck positions of Iranian proxy militias in southern Syria.
The attack took place after reports that an transport aircraft had landed earlier in the day at Damascus International Airport. Western intelligence agencies believe that Iran transfers advanced weaponry to Hezbollah in Lebanon via Syria.
