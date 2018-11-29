50 MOST INFLUENTIAL JEWS Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Syria says it hit 'targets' after alleged Israeli strike on Iranian bases

According to the Jordanian newspaper Al-Hadath, Israeli jets struck positions of Iranian proxy militias in southern Syria.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 29, 2018 22:10
Israeli Air Force F15 planes.

Israeli Air Force F15 planes fly during an aerial demonstration at a graduation ceremony for Israeli air force pilots at the Hatzerim air base in southern Israel, December 27, 2017.. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

 
Syrian air defenses have intercepted and shot down “enemy targets” over Kiswah in southern Damascus, Syrian news agency Sana reported Thursday nights.

The attack took place after reports that an transport aircraft had landed earlier in the day at Damascus International Airport. Western intelligence agencies believe that Iran transfers advanced weaponry to Hezbollah in Lebanon via Syria. 


