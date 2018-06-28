Report: 'Trump will demand Iran exits all of Syria'

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The new American policy in Syria is to push for Iran to exit from the entire country, reported London-based newspaper 'Al - Hayat'.



According to the report, the Americans will make place this demand during an up-and-coming meeting between U.S President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin currently set for July 15. The report further suggests that the American premise is that Russia would not be interested in paying a heavy cost to keep Iranian presence in Syria.





Once Iran will withdrew from Syria however the United States will be willing to discuss a variety of options. Including a continuation of the Assad regime with him in helm and even returning Syrian territories taken by the opposition factions back into his control. This also means the US had green-lighted Israeli attacks on all forms of Iranian presence in Syria in any form Israel chooses."The current administration aims to strangle Iran", an unnamed Western diplomat was quoted in the report.The unnamed diplomat claimed the US seeks to strengthen the position of Italian-Swedish diplomat Staffan de Mistura who is currently the U.N and Arab league envoy to Syria and promote the upcoming talks in Geneva that might produce a path towards ending the Syrian civil war that has been raging since 2011.Furthermore, both Russia and the US are determined to disarmed armed militias in South-Syria, with a lot of focus given to the Salafist jihadist organizations the Al-Nusra Front and the Khalid ibn al-Walid Army which is associated with ISIS.This direction seems to be in line with a recent US decision not to act against Assad for violating the non-escalation agreement signed a year ago by Syria, the US and Jordan.The Syrian army is currently involved in a Russian backed effort to take control of south Syria, western nations who are members in the U.N Security Council called on Russia to halt the attack on Wednesday.Around 50,000 Syrians fled their homes during the recent operation in South Syria and Jordan stated that it would not deny them entry.de Mistura expressed his concern that the operation in south Syria might lead to a large scale urban humanitarian disaster such as in Aleppo, which suffered from fierce clashes during the civil war, and Ghouta where the Assad regime allegedly used chemical weapons against Kurdish forces who were controlling parts of the city.Hagay Hacohen translated this report.