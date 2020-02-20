The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Road Rage: US military runs Russian military vehicle off road in Syria

A civilian bystander can be seen leaping out of the way of the Tigr just in time to avoid being hit.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
FEBRUARY 20, 2020 14:40
Russian military vehicles return following a joint Turkish-Russian patrol in northeast Syria (photo credit: REUTERS/KEMAL ASLAN)
Russian military vehicles return following a joint Turkish-Russian patrol in northeast Syria
(photo credit: REUTERS/KEMAL ASLAN)
A US military M-ATV mine-resistant vehicle ran a Russian Tigr armored utility vehicle off the road in northeast Syria, according to a video published by a Syrian civilian. It is unclear when exactly the video was recorded.
A camera inside an apparently civilian vehicle captured the incident that reportedly took place near the town of Qamishli, near the Turkish border, according to The Drive.
 
A Russian convoy consisting of three vehicles was driving behind two American military when one the Russian Tigr attempted to pass the American vehicles on the right, going off road and then wedging itself between the two American vehicles. The M-ATV responded by attempting to block the Russians from passing any further and then driving them off the road. The two vehicles may have hit at one point.
A civilian bystander can be seen leaping out of the way of the Tigr just in time to avoid being hit. The Russian and American vehicles came to a stop as the civilian vehicle drove by.
Tensions have been high between Russian, Syrian, American and Turkish forces in Syria in recent months, especially as clashes broke out between Syria and Turkey.
Last week, a Syrian civilian was killed and another wounded as American and Syrian forces clashed near Qamishli, around the same area where the video was reportedly recorded, according to the Syrian state news agency SANA.
The incident began after Syrian Armed Forces soldiers prevented four US vehicles from crossing a road near the village of Khirbet Ammo. Hundreds of local residents gathered in the area to help prevent the vehicles from crossing, and the American forces opened fire on the civilians, killing one and injuring another. The London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) described the Syrians involved in the incident as armed Assad regime loyalists.
The villagers damaged four of the American armored vehicles, and the US forces called in reinforcements including five additional armored vehicles to evacuate the damaged vehicles and soldiers.
In Bweir al-Bouassi, another nearby village, locals blocked the passage of US armored vehicles and pelted them with rocks. Several young men climbed on top of one of the vehicles and removed the US flag from it.
Later, the US carried out airstrikes on Khirbet Ammo, according to SANA. “Direct clashes with light weapons” broke out between residents of Khirbet Ammo and the American forces. The forces subsequently withdrew from the village under the cover of US aircraft. Russian forces arrived in the area to help break up the clashes, according to SOHR. Russia claims that its soldiers were directly responsible for resolving the incident in Khirbet Ammo, but video released since shows a Russian military policeman urging the civilian crowd to shout anti-American and pro-Assad slogans, according to The Drive.
In December, American and Russian troops brawled in Tell Tamer in northeast Syria, according to the SOHR.
Russian forces were present in the area at the same time as US troops and when the two parties met it devolved into a fist fight, "due to their presence in the same area," according to SOHR.
The American troops were in the area with an interpreter to get to know the opinions of local residents. According to SOHR, all the people described the US forces as traitors.
Tell Tamer was one of the cities that US troops withdrew from after a decision by President Donald Trump. Syrian troops entered the town after the Syrian government reached an agreement with the Kurdish-led forces controlling the region to deploy into the area to counter an attack by Turkey. Residents of the Christian community in Tell Tamer are threatened by Turkish-backed Syrian militias who caused many Christians to flee towns near the Turkish border after the US withdrawal. 
Reuters and Seth J. Frantzman contributed to this report.


Tags Syria United States Russia US military
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Ahead of Israel's third elections, both sides exclude Arabs By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Palestinian rights activists moonlight as terrorists By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Judaism’s liquidoxy rejects extremes, Right and Left By GIL TROY
Julie Lenarz After years of conflict, shoots of peace emerging in Yemen By JULIE LENARZ
Susan Hattis Rolef Constitutional changes in the post-Netanyahu era By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 IDF stops Hamas 'honeypots' from trapping soldiers
Photo of a Hamas honeypot photo, identified as Noa D.
2 San Diego Padres pull 'swastika cap' due to fan backlash
The logo of the San Diego Padres' newly unveiled spring training cap spurred controversy
3 PM after Israel reportedly strikes Syria: Maybe it was Belgian air force
Smoke rises past a mountain as seen from Damascus countryside, Syria December 25, 2018
4 If Donald Trump loses, it will be Mike Bloomberg
DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks to a crowd in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Wednesday.
5 Israeli invented 'CoughSync' machine to treat coronavirus in China
Dr. Eliezer Be’eri shown treating infant with CoughSync
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by