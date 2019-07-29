Russia slams US for 'training militants,' and 'plundering oil' in Syria

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

In a harsh series of comments Russia claimed the US was involved in “plundering Syrian oil facilities” in Syria and also “training militants.” Although Russia has in the past condemned the US role in Syria, the long statement reflects increased attention from Moscow on Washington’s role in Syria. The statement was reported by Russia’s Tass new agency on Monday.

Head of the Russian General Staff’s Main Operational Department, Colonel-General Sergei Rudskoi, made the comments to a Russian Defense Ministry briefing. The comments come as Russia backs the Syrian regime against remaining rebel and extremist groups in Idlib and as Russia and Turkey coordinate more closely on defense issues after Turkey acquired the S-400. Both Russia, Turkey and the Syrian regime all oppose the US role in Syria, as does Iran.

Rudskoi claimed that the “US military are training up to 2,700 militants from different groups at the al-Tanf base in Syria.” This base has been in operation since 2015 and was envisioned as an anti-ISIS training facility. However the Syrian regime, backed by Russia and Iran, eventually surrounded the base, which is located in Syria near the Jordanian border. The US maintains a 55km exclusion zone around the base and has in the past warned Syrian regime elements from approaching the area. When US President Donald Trump said Washington would withdraw from Syria in December 2018, there were thoughts that the base would be wrapped up. However it has remained in Syria and some have asserted that it helps interdict Iran’s attempt to carve out a corridor of influence from the Iraqi border to Damascus. This is a vital concern for Israel as well which has said it doesn’t want Iranian bases near the Golan.

Russia says that the US has built up several “large armed formations” including a “Army of Arab Tribes.” They are “airlifted beyond the Euphrates river,” the Russians claim, asserting that the US trains fighters in Tanf and moves them elsewhere. “The most trained saboteurs are delivered to the territories controlled by the government troops to destabilize the situation and prevent the strengthening of the Syrian government.” Russia claims that the US-training fighters also harm Syrian regime oil and gas infrastructure and “conduct terrorist attacks.” Russia says the groups have been seen in “communities of al-Suwayda, Palmyra and Abu Kamal.” The reference to Suwayda is not accidental, there have been incidents in the area after ISIS was defeated, and it appears the Syrian regime would prefer to blame the US than local extremists.

Russia also claims that US “private military companies” have sent 3,500 personnel to Syria and they are “plundering Syrian oil facilities.” Rudskoi asserts that “US structures in Syria are involved in plundering oil facilities and deposits in the area across the Euphrates that belong to the legitimate Syrian government.” Russia names Conaco, Al-Omar and Tanak oil fields as being the victims of this US transgression. “A criminal scheme of Syrian crude cross-border deliveries is in effect.” In Moscow’s estimation the smuggling of the oil is now spent on maintaining “illegal armed formations” and “bribing sheikhs” under the cover of the anti-ISIS coalition. It goes as far as to claim that oil seized from ISIS is now being sold by the Americans. “In exchange for assistance in oil smuggling, the United States is beefing up both Kurdish and Arab formations with arms and they subsequently use them against each other,” Rudskoi said.

The comments should be seen as a warning by Russia regarding the US role in eastern Syria and Tanf. In recent weeks Turkey has asserted that it will carry out an operation against what it claims are groups linked to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in eastern Syria. Ankara believes these groups are linked to the Syrian Democratic Forces, which is the main US partner on the ground.

Meanwhile the US has been working to stabilize eastern Syria after the defeat of ISIS in March, amid desires by the Trump administration to draw down forces. The US wants Turkey to accept a kind of safe zone on the border and to have the UK and France commit more forces. Washington is in a bind because it doesn’t want to abandon eastern Syria and especially the Kurdish fighters who led the battle again ISIS. Amid US-Iran tensions, the US doesn’t want instability caused by a Turkish operation or Russian and Syrian regime meddling in eastern Syria. By providing numbers and accusations about Tanf and oil smuggling Russia is message to the US.

The accusations that US private contractors are smuggling oil seems to contradict different reports earlier this year in The Wall Street Journal that US partners on the ground are also selling oil to the Assad regime in Damascus. The reality is that those who oppose the Syrian Democratic Forces but support the Syrian rebels and Turkey tend to try to assert that Kurdish groups sell oil to Assad while now Moscow wants to make the US role seem illegitimate by claiming that actually the oil is being plundered for Washington’s profit. As in most things when it comes to eastern Syria there are conflicting agendas. One agenda seeks to undermine the SDF and the US role by claiming that the Kurds are alienating local Arab tribes and the tribes are “restless.” Another wants to claim that the tens of thousands of ISIS members detained after ISIS defeat in March are not being cared for correctly at Al-Hol camp and other places, and either this is resulting in a new rise of ISIS, or unfair conditions for the ISIS members. Then there are those who claim that eastern Syria is being run by PKK members and is a threat to Turkey, and finaly those that claim the area is being run by the US to undermine the Assad regime and plunder Syria’s wealth as part of a conspiracy to weaken the government in Damascus.

As with most things in the Middle East, all the outlandish claims only have nuggets of reality contained within them. There is no evidence that the groups trained at Tanf are particularly effective or that the US and partners on the ground can resurrect the oil fields around Omar, considering the need for major investment which is lacking in eastern Syria.

A query to the US-led coalition regarding Russia’s claims was not answered by press time.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



