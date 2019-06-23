Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

Saudi minister: Whatever Palestinians accept, everyone else will accept

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Jubeir was responding to questions from broadcaster France 24 about U.S. proposals for economic development as part of the Middle East peace process.

By REUTERS
June 23, 2019 23:26
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman greets Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman greets Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas before the start of the 29th Arab Summit in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia April 15, 2018. (photo credit: HAMAD I MOHAMMED/REUTERS)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later



RIYADH - A Saudi minister said on Sunday that improving the Palestinians' situation should be welcomed but that addressing the political process in resolving the conflict with Israel is "extremely important."

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Jubeir was responding to questions from broadcaster France 24 about U.S. proposals for economic development as part of the Middle East peace process.



“I think anything that improves the situation of the Palestinian people is something that should be welcomed. Now having said that the political process is extremely important,” he said in an interview.



"The Palestinians are the ones who have the ultimate decision in this, because it’s their issue and so whatever the Palestinians accept I believe everybody else will accept," he added.

Jubeir said Riyadh continued to support a political process based on an independent Palestinian state along the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

June 23, 2019
IDF steps up preparedness as tensions rise in Gulf

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings