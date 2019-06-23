Saudi minister: Whatever Palestinians accept, everyone else will accept

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman greets Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas before the start of the 29th Arab Summit in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia April 15, 2018.
(photo credit: HAMAD I MOHAMMED/REUTERS)
RIYADH - A Saudi minister said on Sunday that improving the Palestinians' situation should be welcomed but that addressing the political process in resolving the conflict with Israel is "extremely important."
Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Jubeir was responding to questions from broadcaster France 24 about U.S. proposals for economic development as part of the Middle East peace process.
“I think anything that improves the situation of the Palestinian people is something that should be welcomed. Now having said that the political process is extremely important,” he said in an interview.
"The Palestinians are the ones who have the ultimate decision in this, because it’s their issue and so whatever the Palestinians accept I believe everybody else will accept," he added.
Jubeir said Riyadh continued to support a political process based on an independent Palestinian state along the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.
