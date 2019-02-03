Spanish firm refuses to build Jerusalem train that aids 'settlers': report

An Arab-Israeli woman rides a light rail tram in Jerusalem November 6, 2014.
(photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
X
A Spanish construction company announced on Friday that it has declined an Israeli tender to build part of the Jerusalem Light Rail, according to the Middle East Monitor, a left-wing press-monitoring NGO.
Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles (CAF or Construction and Other Railway Services) refused to take part in the construction because Israel’s train project would go through “Palestinian land that will be confiscated, in violation of the resolutions of international legitimacy,” the Palestinian news website Al-Watan Voice reported.
According to the report, workers from the company also said they would refuse to work on the project because it would serve "illegal settlements" in east Jerusalem.
