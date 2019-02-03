Israel Elections NORTHERN SHIELD Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Blogs Premium

Spanish firm refuses to build Jerusalem train that aids 'settlers': report

Construction company reportedly refused to work on project because Palestinian land was to be confiscated.

By
February 3, 2019 09:30
Spanish firm refuses to build Jerusalem train that aids 'settlers': report

An Arab-Israeli woman rides a light rail tram in Jerusalem November 6, 2014. (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

A Spanish construction company announced on Friday that it has declined an Israeli tender to build part of the Jerusalem Light Rail, according to the Middle East Monitor, a left-wing press-monitoring NGO.

Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles (CAF or Construction and Other Railway Services) refused to take part in the construction because Israel’s train project would go through “Palestinian land that will be confiscated, in violation of the resolutions of international legitimacy,” the Palestinian news website Al-Watan Voice reported.

According to the report, workers from the company also said they would refuse to work on the project because it would serve "illegal settlements" in east Jerusalem.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

A US soldier guards a convoy with anti-ISIS envoy Brett McGurk in it last year.
February 3, 2019
Iranian-backed militias threaten US forces in Iraq

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut