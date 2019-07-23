Suspected Hezbollah agent arrested in Uganda with Mossad's help

Members of Hezbollah march with party's flags during a rally marking al-Quds Day, (Jerusalem Day) in Beirut.
A Lebanese citizen, suspected of being an undercover Hezbollah agent, was arrested at Entebbe International Airport in Uganda by Ugandan intelligence agencies with the cooperation of the Mossad.
In a report published by the Kampala Post, the Lebanese national, Hussein Mahmoud Yassine, was arrested while about to board a flight to Lebanon via Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on July 7. He had arrived at Entebbe International Airport from Tanzania earlier that day.
According to the report, the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad informed its Ugandan counterparts about Yassine due to the close intelligence relationship between the two countries. An anonymous intelligence source told the Kampala Post
that Yassine was recruited to the terror group by a senior Hezbollah official called Ali Wahib Hussein, known as Abu Jihad.
He is suspected of working for the Hezbollah foreign liaison unit.
Yassine, who has lived and worked in Uganda since 2010, was reportedly tracked for months before his arrest at the beginning of the month.
According to the intelligence source, Hezbollah instructed Yassine to identify potential US and Israeli targets for terror attacks in Uganda, to recruit other Lebanese nationals for Hezbollah, and to attempt to recruit Muslim Ugandans to act as Hezbollah intelligence agents.
The source also revealed that Yassine had already identified at least one hundred Lebanese citizens living in the country for potential recruitment, including some working with telecommunications provider Africell.
The US and Israeli governments, who alerted the Uganda government to potential terror suspects, were notified of Yassine's arrest and demanded his immediate prosecution, the source said.
On July 10, the Lebanese consulate in Uganda sent a protest letter to the Ugandan Foreign Ministry protesting, and claimed that the arrest will deter Lebanese citizens from doing future business in the country.
