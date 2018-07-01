Syrian rebels resume peace talks with Russians after Jordan mediates

A Free Syrian Army fighter prays after eating his iftar (breaking fast) meal during the holy month of Ramadan in the rebel-held town of Dael, Syria May 30, 2018..
(photo credit: REUTERS/ALAA AL-FAQIR)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Don't show it again
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
AMMAN- Talks between the Syrian opposition and Russian negotiators to reach a ceasefire in a rebel-held town in southwestern Syria have resumed after mediation by Jordan that has been seeking a ceasefire, an opposition spokesman said.
A string of Syrian rebel-held towns and villages were forced to accept government rule on Saturday as insurgent lines collapsed in parts of the southwest under an intense bombardment.
The negotiations in the town of Busra al Sham broke down on Saturday after Russian officers met the team representing the Free Syrian Army's (FSA) rebels and demanded a complete surrender, rebels said.
Rebels surrender as the Syrian army advances, June 30, 2018 (Reuters)
But on Sunday, following mediation efforts by Jordan, the team re-entered talks with Russian officers, Ibrahim al Jabawi, the spokesman for FSA negotiators told Reuters.
"The talks have resumed this morning between the Russian side and the opposition in southern Syria under Jordanian auspices," Jabawi said.
Jordan, concerned about the outbreak of violence along its northern border, has been facilitating talks between groups of Free Syrian Army rebels and the Russians over a deal that would end the fighting.
Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said the kingdom was engaged in intensive diplomacy with all parties in the conflict to help broker a ceasefire that would ease plight of displaced civilians.
A Syrian army offensive launched last month on rebel-held territory in south west Syria has driven tens of thousands of people towards the border with Jordan and thousands more to the frontier with the Golan Heights.